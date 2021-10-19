A LIGHT aircraft being flown close to the Piarco International Airport this morning resulted in one person suffering severe injuries after the plane crashed into a river.
Initial reports state that sometime around 10 a.m., a pilot and a trainee were flying the Cessna Aircraft when for yet unknown reasons the pilot began experiencing difficulties in controlling the aircraft.
One of the occupants were said to have suffered severe spinal injuries while the other escaped unharmed.
The plane was said to be owned by the Bristow Group, which said to be the leader in global vertical flight solutions offering helicopter offshore oil and gas transportation and search and rescue (SAR) services.
Officials from the Airports Authority, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Fire and Police Service are currently at the scene.