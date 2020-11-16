The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is set to embark on several key development projects as it pushes ahead with its Revitalisation of Port of Spain Project, which is being executed by Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) in conjunction with the Ministry of Planning and Development.
Listed among the projects to be undertaken are:
- Memorial Plaza Development - Development of the UDeCOTT-owned property located at Keate Street and south of Memorial Block to house a Mixed-Use Complex inclusive of residential, commercial, office, parking and recreational spaces.
- Development of the Salvatori Site - This project is in the planning stage of development.
- Piccadilly Street Development - This project is before the Cabinet for approval for UDeCOTT to proceed with an RFP and determination of the funding source.
- PowerGen Site Development - -Development of the stated-owned, former site of the Power Generation Company located at Wrightson Road.
- City Gate Development - A concept is to be developed for the revitalization of City Gate.
- Foreshore Green space - This project would include the expansion of green areas involving land reclamation at the Foreshore at Mucurap0o.
These projects represent the major one highlighted in a master plan that was submitted to UDeCOTT on February 10, and are proposed to be executed using public private partnership arrangements.
Some of the projects that are on-going and substantially completed is the restoration and upgrade of the country's historical architectural treasures such as The Red House, which houses the Parliament of the Republic, Killarney (Stollmeyer’s Castle), Whitehall (Prime Minister’s Office), Mille Fleur (National Trust), Queen's Royal College, and President House.
Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture was relocated from Queen's Park West to Chaguanas, allowing for the renovation and upgrade of the premises adjacent to Wildflower Park, which today houses the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs in elegant accessible surroundings.
In a feature address titled Spotlight on Urban Development-Revitalisation of Port of Spain on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said for decades the City of Port of Spain has been experiencing considerable urban decay.
He said this condition manifested itself in a myriad of challenges such as reduced private sector investment, depopulation, abandonment and decrepit infrastructure, unemployment, destitution and high levels of crime.
"In order to overcome the adverse conditions as mentioned, it is imperative that the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago embark upon a programme of urban revitalization. This programme would improve and rehabilitate the Capital City, restore its life and vibrancy, improve traffic circulation, enhance property values, discourage criminal activity, unlock private capital and stimulate the economy," Rowley said.
The Prime Minister noted that between 1968 and 2015, sixteen plans have been developed and have included the upgrading of cultural spaces, development of prime real estate for residential and commercial spaces, upgrading of key infrastructure such as roads and drainage to alleviate traffic and flooding issues.
He said improvements are currently underway in the healthcare services in the city with the redevelopment of the Central Block at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
The catalyst for these projects, Rowley said, stemmed from him taking up the portfolio as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development upon assuming office in 2015, which signalled an intention to tackle this and similar problems.
Rowley said subject to a Cabinet agreement and in accordance with the provisions of the Central Tenders Board Act, Government entered into a contract with UDeCOTT for them to undertake the following:
- to develop a master plan for the revitalisation of Port of Spain by identifying projects in both private and public sector which would stimulate development in the Capital City;
- to act as clearing house and/or catalyst for all developmental projects identified in the master plan
- to enter into Public Private Partnership (PPP) Arrangements with developers for implementation of projects at State-owned properties located at Keate Street (owned by UDeCOTT) and Wrightson Road (Powergen) which is owned by the State;
- to take steps to sensitize the various stakeholders for the above-mentioned initiatives; and
- to identify and implement priority projects to kick-start the Revitalization Programme.
With its mandate, UDeCOTT engaged the services of NLBA Architects Limited as a consultant, and engaged several key stakeholders in a public consultation with regards to the master plan in September of last year.
Further to that, another set of public consultations were held in November and December, where stakeholders were divided into focus groups and detailed reports complied from the critical issues discussed, which were then used in the finalising of the master plan.
The final report of the Revitalisation of Port of Spain Project recommended that Town and Country codes be applied to a regulating line and not a zone. This can then allow for the ‘The City of Festivals’ to be assigned to the regulating line, in an effort to catalyse and maintain year-round activity by bringing life and festivals back to the City.
Additionally, the master plan put forward the following recommendations:
(i) That a defined list of incentives be developed for all stakeholders, developers, financiers and purchasers/ users that are tax-based; and
(ii) That a step-by-step process of addressing the drainage system for the City, in terms of capacity, cleaning, outlets to the sea and introduction of retention and detention ponds at the foothills of the Northern Range, be developed.
The Prime Minister said that in order to successfully undertake these development initiatives, relevant stakeholders are being informed of the status of the Revitalisation of Port of Spain Project and engaged to reliably effect change and stimulate discussions via the Spotlight on Urban Development.
And he noted that in addition, presentations with key stakeholders such as InvesTT, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Planning, Town and Country Division and the Ministry of Tourism, to name a few, will be scheduled thereafter.
"All over the world and throughout history cities have arisen, have been nurtured, have grown and sometimes they stagnate and die. The city of Port of Spain is the capital of our nation, potentially vibrant and full of economic opportunities in a bright future if we do what needs to be done to give it life and protection from decay and neglect, replacing these negatives with sensible visionary plans, investments and care.
"Today’s exercise is a commitment to stimulate and save our capital city. Let’s do it," Rowley said.