Plant, eat, repeat. This is the advice Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein has offered citizens in the wake of the increase in the price of wheat flour.
Hosein was at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, yesterday during the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation’s (Namdevco) Total Local cooking demonstration, which showcased how meals can be prepared using wheat flour alternatives.
He said: “The more you plant, the more you produce, and the prices will come down, so I want to encourage everybody in this country to plant something. Flour is just as important as vegetables.”
He added that there are no excuses for not having a backyard. “I have tomatoes growing in my living room. We have to make this work because food security is of utmost importance. This could work, we just have to get more serious to plant something. Plant everything. Plant, eat, repeat,” Hosein said, adding that he is happy with Namdevco’s initiative to demonstrate to the public how they could prepare meals with flour alternatives.
Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga, who was present at the event, said although alternative flour is not as cost-effective as wheat flour, it is becoming more of a low-cost option. “I did see where local producers of cassava and dasheen flour are saying that their products can be considered cost-equivalent to wheat. I will wait to see that, but I am also encouraging all citizens to start looking at these products as an alternative,” he said.
De Nobriga encouraged citizens to consider alternative products. “I am blown away by not just the alternatives, but the use of the alternatives. We need to have a conversation now about the amount of money this country spends on non-communicable diseases (NCDs). As an alternative, these products are healthier. We need to have a conversation about the hundreds of millions this country spends on medication for NCDs that are lifestyle-generated,” he said.
He said the increase in flour prices is an opportunity for the country to be healthier. “We have an opportunity here to have a local response that not only puts us in a place where we are combating these global influences but, also, we can use this opportunity to be healthier and to have better food security, and these are important things.
He added, “We do have to accept the fact that global market forces are going to affect the way that prices fluctuate in this country. What this does is put a certain level of responsibility and power into the hands of the consumer to purchase or not to purchase, so we are all stakeholders in this,” he said.
“Through the Ministry of Agriculture, we have seed distribution. We are going out into the schools, the communities and the churches to ensure that we have more local planting. We want to go back to long ago when people shared what they planted. So, we want to get back the way we were long ago, back to the basics to ensure that we control food security. “For years, Latin American countries have been using root crops like cassava, sweet potato and pumpkin, and we will have to go that way and it will work for us. We have to move from backyard farming to front-yard farming because food security is just as important as national security,” de Nobriga said.
High interest
The farmer’s market at the Queen’s Park Savannah was abuzz from as early as 7 a.m. yesterday morning as consumers made their way through a large selection of vendors and also experienced foods like doubles and pancakes made with alternative flour.
Zonal manager of the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) Roger Alexander was on hand to educate consumers about the versatility of root crop flour through live cooking demonstrations, preparing pancakes, muffins and bake using sweet potato and cassava flour.
Alexander said he is pleased with the high interest in the alternative flour. “The turnout of people who are interested in alternative flour is very promising. People were very responsive and asked a lot of questions, which showed high interest,” he said.
He, however, admitted that although the interest in alternative flour is high, the price can be a setback. “People are very interested in the product, although they have a concern with the cost. A pound of sweet potato flour costs $55,” Alexander said.
Alexander is hoping for Government intervention. “People are interested and willing to buy the alternative options, but the cost of the products has a negative impact—so, to make alternative flour available to the wider public, the Government has to get involved to make it more cost-effective for consumers,” he said.
He said wheat flour can be added to alternative flour to make it more cost-effective “for more yield, and it will still be healthy and wholesome”.