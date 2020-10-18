Three men who decided to go up against a 68-year-old farmer from Princes Town got more than they bargained for.
Police reports said around 4 p.m. on Friday, the farmer was alerted that men were stealing crops from his garden at Borde Narve Branch Road.
The farmer, who did not want to be identified, lives a short distance away.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the farmer recounted the incident.
He said, “This is not the first time someone has stolen from me. It happens over and over again. Just Sunday they stole from me, and it was the same thing last week and the week before that.”
Police said the farmer went into his garden and caught the men bundling the stolen crops into a vehicle.
The farmer said he called out to the men, and one of them pointed a gun at him.
He told police he was afraid and fired at the men with his licensed shotgun.
He said, “I was fearful. I kept my gun pointed at the driver and called out to my son to call the police. We waited until the police arrived.”
The man said he has endured almost eight years of people stealing his crops.
He said he has made many reports to police and lost thousands of dollars in crops.
He said, “It is not just plantains. They would steal my cassava and paw paw, too. When I make reports at the Princes Town Police Station, they always transfer me to larceny police and nothing comes of it. I hope the Commissioner of Police will allow more farmers to get licensed firearms to protect themselves and their crops,” he said.
The farmer says he was a former Covid-19 patient at Caura Hospital, and during his time in quarantine, someone stole 18 cows off his property. He said, “I had Covid and was at Caura Hospital. Even though I’ve recovered, I am still weak. During my absence in quarantine, all my cows are gone. Someone stole them. It’s like a never-ending cycle.”
The shot man died at the scene, the second suspect was arrested at the same location, and the third suspect escaped, police said.
Southern Division police are investigating.