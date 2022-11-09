Arouca police are investigating a report of a larceny, where a delivery driver was fleeced out of payment.
The incident took place at about 9.15 a.m. on Monday at Oropune Gardens in Piarco.
The 29-year-old driver, who is employed with an electronics company, had been asked to deliver a PlayStation 5, as well as other phone gadgets, to the location.
The gaming console and the phone accessories had a total value of $6,696.
When the woman arrived, she met someone who identified himself as the individual who had placed the order.
He handed the woman a thick envelope that was filled with cash.
The woman gave the individual the items, and he walked away.
However, upon checking the envelope, the woman quickly realised that it did not have the agreed amount.
Inside there was one 100-dollar bill together with 47 one-dollar bills.
The woman immediately notified the police and a team of officers led by WPC McShine are continuing enquiries.