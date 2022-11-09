crime scene

Arouca police are investigating a report of a larceny, where a delivery driver was fleeced out of payment.

The incident took place at about 9.15 a.m. on Monday at Oropune Gardens in Piarco.

The 29-year-old driver, who is employed with an electronics company, had been asked to deliver a PlayStation 5, as well as other phone gadgets, to the location.

The gaming console and the phone accessories had a total value of $6,696.

When the woman arrived, she met someone who identified himself as the individual who had placed the order.

He handed the woman a thick envelope that was filled with cash.

The woman gave the individual the items, and he walked away.

However, upon checking the envelope, the woman quickly realised that it did not have the agreed amount.

Inside there was one 100-dollar bill together with 47 one-dollar bills.

The woman immediately notified the police and a team of officers led by WPC McShine are continuing enquiries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The cliff burials at Moriah

The cliff burials at Moriah

BACK in the 70s, before he became internationally respected by many, and locally reviled by some, ANR Robinson was still an unsuccessful politician, and a lawyer willing to take clients accused of crimes big and small.

So when police arrested a farmer who killed a sheep grazing at a place called Hooglie Bush, in Moriah, Tobago, one day in 1974, Robinson handled the case.

And this was a big one. Sheep to the Tobagonian are like boundary disputes to the Trini, something to go to war over.

Don’t punish gun owners

Don’t punish gun owners

INDEPENDENT Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh has urged the Government not to “punish” people for seeking to own firearms.

Speaking in the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate yesterday, Deyalsingh said there was a time when only the selected few, such as judges and MPs, owned firearms. He said he grew up in a home with firearms, since his father, a judge, and his colleagues owned firearms and would sometimes go hunting. He said everyone should be given an equal opportunity now to own a firearm and get proper training.

He said he had no problem with the increase in the fees for Firearm Users’ Licences. However, he had a difficulty with the Government wanting to prevent people for getting firearms and firearms variations.

Generator units blamed as lights go out again

Generator units blamed as lights go out again

SEVERAL areas from the East to the West and South were without electricity on Monday night and early Tuesday morning as the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) experienced major system issues yet again.

Fearing that they would once again be left without electricity for several hours, or worse, another nationwide blackout would occur, many customers took to T&TEC’s Facebook page on Monday night to report outages in areas such as Carenage, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, Barataria, San Juan, Arouca, Palmiste, Diego Martin.

T&TEC is yet to issue a statement about the incident to the general public but, in a statement to the Express, T&TEC said faults on its system stemming from problems with several generator units were to blame.

GUN TALK

GUN TALK

AS he extended “condolences” to the families and friends of those who lost their lives to crime, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday legal firearms were emerging as a problem in Trinidad and Tobago.

Hinds said the violent crimes being seen around the country were “serious, painful and traumatic” but that the Government and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) were “still fighting the good fight”.

Hindus head back to beaches for Kartik

Hindus head back to beaches for Kartik

Hindus in Trinidad and Tobago returned to the beaches yesterday, in celebration of Kartik Snan (Sacred Bath).

This is after having to find alternatives ways to celebrate the month-long religious festival during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kartik Snan culminates with a prayer service on various beaches.

Recommended for you