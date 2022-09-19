A focus on agriculture, renewable energy, better roads, sustainable employment, and recycling were some of the things some residents of Fyzabad and Siparia said they would like to see the Government address in the 2022/2023 national budget.
On Tuesday, the United National Congress (UNC) held its fifth pre-budget consultation at Ackbar Trace Community Centre in Fyzabad, during which residents were encouraged to voice what are the important issues they would like to see addressed.
Siparia farmer Basdeo Ramsaroop said the country has a problem with agriculture.
“How many millions in corn we import? Could we not produce 50 per cent of that right here,” he questioned.
He said corn, unlike tomatoes, is an unfailing crop in terms of fetching a sustainable price.
“Corn is no failure and we could plant corn in a very big way. We have machinery now, but we want leadership in it. We want incentives, not only in cash, but in direction towards it.”
He said he was glad that Moruga got a processing plant because when you go to Siparia, Debe or Penal markets, at the end of the market day about 50 per cent of the goods go back home, with some of it having to be discarded.
Ramsaroop, who noted that farmers should not have to discard any produce since everything can be processed, said farmers are also plagued with a shortage of labour.
Stating that he farms 17 acres of land by himself, Ramsaroop called for training to be afforded to persons so that they gain employment on farms as skilled labourers.
He said some farmers have to pay as much as $50 an hour for labour, which is not sustainable, and are still encountering problems in attracting workers.
Solar and wind
Former energy worker Darryl Lutchman, of Avocat Village, called for the country to move away from fossil fuels and focus on renewable energy.
He said many First World nations have decided to become less dependent on non-renewable energy and are now focusing on renewable energy such as solar, wind and water, and noted that Trinidad and Tobago needs to be up there with other countries and not be lagging behind.
“I would like to hear the UNC talk about renewable energy in the near future because from now on every year you’re going to hear people getting laid off in the energy sector. God gave us solar, wind and water. We don’t have to buy that, all we have to do is take advantage of it,” he said.
Another Fyzabad resident, a retired school teacher, placed his attention on employment.
“The problems with unemployment, the problems that we’re seeing now in schools is one of brain drain because the children can’t get no work. Imagine you’re an Island scholar and you’re getting a three-month contract in a Government institution because you have to pay back the Government. That is what you’re getting and everybody is working on a contract,” he lamented.
“The only institution that is making a profit…banks. Why? Everybody else is suffering, so what I want to hear in the budget is how it will benefit me,” he added.
“If we’re suffering and I as a burgess of the area of Fyzabad, Siparia West, is not getting my road fixed and everything else, and the Government comes and blame the war and blame Covid, and when they couldn’t blame everything else they blame Kamla (Persad-Bissessar). So, you blame everybody but I who suffering. I don’t want to hear your excuses, I didn’t put you in position to hear your excuses. I want to hear all the brilliant plans that you had when you was campaigning to how you’re going to fix my business. So, that is what I want to hear in the budget.”
‘Diversify the economy’
Economist Ved Seereeram, who addressed the audience, said if one was to look at the 2015 economic programme by the UNC, which he was a part of, they would see that the country has to look at what are the resources it has.
“Every country has to ask themselves what are the resources we have? And based on those resources we have to say how we diversify the economy. And several plans for that were identified.
“One, we have to feed ourselves, that means going back to agriculture. Agro-processing is extremely important. Recycling is extremely important. Local tourism because all of us don’t have money again to go like before, running to Miami to shop. So, we need to develop areas in Trinidad that we can enjoy…you can take a family and enjoy a good weekend.”
He said another thing is the development of local content.
“Do you know we can start making the sweet molasses to go into Angostura? We are importing over $60 million in molasses per annum. All of that could be done locally.”
Barataria/San Juan Member of Parliament Saddam Hosein, who chaired the consultation, said he doesn’t expect to see any emphasis on renewable energy in the budget since the only plan the Government has with regard to that is a free light bulb when you pay your T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) bill.
“I can be certain of that because for the last seven years we haven’t heard anything about it.”