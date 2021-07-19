A Pleasantville man and his wife allegedly with 30 marijuana plants in their house were arrested by police on Sunday.
Anthony Cyrus and Reshma Cyrus, both 44 years old, of Corinth Hills, were arrested and charged by PC Ferguson for the offence of cultivation of marijuana.
They were among five people who were arrested and charged for various offences by officers of the Southern Division during an anti-crime exercise which targeted organised criminal gangs in San Fernando.
The police exercise was conducted between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., at Mt Moriah, Wharton Street, Purcell Street, Vistabella, Embacadere, Flamboyant Avenue, Hibiscus Drive, Oleander Drive, and Pleasantville.
The other people arrested for various offences include:
Joshua Holford, 34, of Marabella, arrested for possession of marijuana and charged by WPC Maxwell;
Emmanuel Hutchinson, 22, of Pleasantville, arrested for possession of marijuana and charged by PC Edwards; and
Raymond Thomas, 21, of San Fernando, arrested for disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest and charged by PC Ramlochan.
At Hibiscus Drive, Pleasantville, the police team observed a man drop an object onto the roadway and run off.
Checks revealed that a Mac 10 firearm loaded with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.
However, attempts to locate the suspect proved futile.
The exercise included officers of the Southern Division Task Force, Canine Branch and the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.
The intelligence-led exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester and, spearheaded by ASP Ramdass and Insp Phillip.
The five are expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday to answer to the charges.