The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is advising customers in Pleasantville, San Fernando, who have experienced a disruption in their supply of pipe-borne water, to expect a resumption of their service today (Jan 5).
WASA stated that the disruption was due to ruptured six-inch diameter pipeline, located at Pleasantville Circular Drive.
Repair works, WASA said, are expected to be completed by 4:00 p.m. today, following which it may take up to 8 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas.
Some of the areas affected by the disruption are Pleasantville Circular Drive and associated side streets; Chaconia Avenue and associated side streets, as well as Aerdies Drive.
WASA said a limited truck-borne service will be available to affected customers upon request, and advised that customers requiring further information or in need of assistance, to contact it's Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.