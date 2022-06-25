San Juan farmer Sobnath Lowtan is seeking the help of the public in the recovery of his Kia three-tonne van, which was stolen from his Boundary Road Extension, San Juan, home yesterday.
Lowtan told the Express his vehicle, registration number TDM3717, was pushed out of his yard by two men, one masked and the other wearing a hoodie, before starting the vehicle and driving off.
“My yard doesn’t have a gate so they walked unto the premises, removed the battery to avoid the alarm going off and pushed the vehicle out of the yard before making off with it,” Lowtan said.
He said the incident was reported to Barataria Police Station.
Lowtan, who said his vehicle is his livelihood, stated he’ll be grateful for whatever help he could receive in the recovery of the vehicle.
In a close circuit television recording of the incident, the two suspects can be seen entering Lowtan’s premises around 1.23 a.m. The suspect with the hoodie stands guard at the entrance to the premises while the other suspect eventually picks the lock on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Following that, the suspect in the vehicle exits and has a conversation with his accomplice, before the accomplice, who’s wearing the hoodie, proceeds to push the vehicle from behind until it rolls out onto the roadway. He then continues to push the vehicle down the road, at which point the recording stops.
Lowtan is asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of his vehicle, to contact him at 781-5547/ 483-7667 or contact the nearest police station.