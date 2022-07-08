Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIPA) president Alan Ferguson made a stirring plea to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to rethink his idea of having a ban placed on the scrap iron industry.
During Thursday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Rowley said he had asked Attorney General Reginald Armour to consider if they should for some restricted period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago, as a matter of national security.
Rowley’s action would have stemmed from the ongoing theft of copper cable thefts, which is negatively impacting on consumers as well as companies such as the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and some Internet providers.
The PM said it appears as though there are persons who have now taking the position that they do not care who they harm, but they make a living destroying the country’s infrastructure to be able to market those materials from which the infrastructure is made.
Respond to Rowley’s comments at a press conference on Friday, Ferguson said such a move would be detrimental to the scrap iron industry.
Noting that there are numerous persons who survive daily but retrieving scrap iron at the nation’s landfills and elsewhere, he said if the industry is shutdown then those persons would suffer.
“When it comes to the Prime Minister saying he wants to talk to the Attorney General to ban this industry, Mr Prime Minister, all the greatest respect to you. You’re one of the persons in Trinidad that I really respect, and that is why I’m making this call this morning, please let us meet with the AG. Let my team and the AG’s team meet together to make sure that this industry that employs thousands of poor people and thousands of other people… Please, let us meet to be able to straighten out whatever is the problem. Straighten out the theft what’s taking place,” Ferguson said.
“Please. Let us meet with the Attorney General and the team to see about this industry, and we would not have this problem.”
He said not all scrap dealers are involved in the stealing of copper wires, but just a few handful.
Ferguson noted that it is easy to stop this copper theft since there are just about seven or eight dealers that export copper.
“And this is very easy to handle. All we need to do is when copper is being put in a container, have a customs officer and a police officer making sure that they put what they’re supposed to put in the container, else it would not leave Trinidad and Tobago.”
Noting that there would be those who would be in support of a ban on the entire industry since they’re being affected, Ferguson said the country needs to know that between 2019 to present, the industry has delivered a 47 per cent increase in its export.
“This industry, out of the ports at Point Lisas and Port of Spain, we send out the most containers every month. So all those shipping companies that work with us will be out of business when we shut down.
“All the truckers will be out of business. All the thousands and thousands of van men all over Trinidad and Tobago would be out of work. All the thousands of men that work in the yards will be out of work. If you’ll think that crime going on all over Trinidad and we can’t control it, I think it will get worse. And I would not want that for my country.”
He said in addition to providing employment for thousands of people, the industry also earns foreign revenue for the country.
He said while there are some who expects him to engage in a fight with Rowley, he will not do that because he’s about putting country first.
“My aim is not to fight with the Prime Minister. My aim is to work with the Prime Minister because most of the things the Prime Minister said yesterday, I agree with it. We need to do something about this industry, I agree on that. I agree that we need to put a temporary ban on copper. I don’t agree to ban the whole industry. I will never agree on that because in Trinidad and Tobago thousands and thousands of people live off this industry.”
He also noted that the TTSIPA has taken a proactive approach to the issue at hand by writing to Acting Commission of Police McDonald Jacob and TSTT in February, requesting meeting, which did come off, aim at resolving the issue. However, a follow up letter to TSTT on April 20, seeking feedback on a proposal for TTSIPA to deal with the company’s defunct wires, was not responded to.
“Trinidad and Tobago need to know that the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Association did not see all this thing taking place and did nothing. Forget that, we did something. I want you to understand that we did not leave it alone.
“So I’m begging on you Prime Minister, to hear our cry and hear our plea, that this industry which employs thousands of poor people. This is the last industry that poor people have in this country, and I know you care about poor people. I know you have feelings for poor people,” Ferguson said.