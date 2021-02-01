Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr. Rai Ragbir has issued a call for the nation to pray for the full and speedy recovery of national boxer Michael Alexander.
Alexander, 27, remains in the intensive care unit at Port of Spain General Hospital after a vehicular accident last week left him unconscious, with a broken left hand, two broken ribs, and damage to his lungs.
The 2018 CAC Games lightweight silver medallist and 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist had his motorcycle written off in the accident.
“The unfortunate circumstances which led to his hospitalization at the Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital deserves our collective prays, and therefore I am urging the national community to lift him up in prayers, and to be our brother’s keeper in this most difficult and trying time in his life," Ragbir said.
The Cumuto/Manzanilla MP also extended best wishes to Alexander’s family, relatives, and friends, including the wider boxing fraternity.
“As a medical doctor I am sensitive to the stress and fatigue that can ensue resulting from such an incident on family members, but I urge you to steadfastly hold together”.
He said as a nation we must recognize the contribution that Alexander has made in lifting the country’s profile on the international stage, winning several international competitions, including bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru; and therefore his success is an inspiration to other young men in the sport of boxing.
“I wish to use this occasion to call on Government to work closely with all sporting bodies, for the establishment of a comprehensive database of the nation’s sporting heroes. Such a database would not only serve to honour our icons in the height of their success, but also provide crucial information on their health and well-being, in determining what assistance can be meted out to them as they navigate issues of health, relative to the natural progression of ageing," Ragbir said, and noted that the success of the nation's athletes not only lifts the country’s global standing, but serve as beacons of inspiration to many young persons.
“I recognize and pray for the healthcare workers and doctors who are at this time caring for Michael Alexander, “may you be guided by the greatest physician of them all.”
He assured Alexander's family that recovery was in sight, and quoted a Biblical passage from Philippians 4:6, which states, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God”.