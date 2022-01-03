Former police commissioner Gary Griffith is adamant that the Legal Department of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, and not Special Branch, should be the ones looking into his request for a probe into an alleged conspiracy into his removal from office.
He asserted yesterday that even without applying modern-day policing techniques, the reports he sent to acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob detailing the possible criminal actions of former Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad and the interference of Government officials in his removal were “exceptionally easy” to deal with, given that as a former commissioner of police, he did his due diligence and supplied Jacob “the cases on a platter”.
“So in my professional opinion there is no need to defer to Special Branch, as these reports should have been passed on to the TTPS’ legal department to determine if crimes took place or not, which I am certain they would have concluded in the affirmative, since crimes did take place,” Griffith said in a statement .
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Jacob confirmed that he had received Griffith’s report requesting a criminal investigation and that the issue was being dealt with by Special Branch.
“The Special Branch will look at the matter and consider if there is anything to investigate at all, and if so, they will do the initial investigation and report if it is to go elsewhere,” Jacob stated.
Jacob confused?
Taking issue with Jacob’s response, Griffith said: “In today’s Sunday Express newspaper, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob is either misquoted, or is confused, because on one hand he is saying that reports I sent to him detailing crimes committed, are in the hands of Special Branch, who are looking into if they warrant an investigation, or that Special Branch is already investigating.
“What, however, is not confusing is that Jacob chose to treat with the highest priority an investigation into Firearms Users Licences (FUL), without a complainant, without an accused party, and without a shred of evidence of a crime; but hasn’t done same with my reports, when he has a complainant, me, Gary Griffith, has an accused, Bliss Seepersad and possibly others, myself, and tons of evidence, including statements by high ranking public officials and other items that are already in the public domain,” he added.
Comparing the handling of the two issues, he noted that, with regard to the FUL probe, a news conference with the Minister of National Security was held to announce an investigation.
“No one complained about a crime; no evidence that there was a crime committed; five investigations, with Jacob’s being the fifth, despite no evidence of a crime coming from the first four investigations.”
He outlined that his official correspondence to Jacob requested a probe into offences including misbehaviour in public office, sedition and tipping off.