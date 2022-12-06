AT least 30 protesters gathered along Pluck Road in the Woodland area yesterday over the lack of pipe-borne water affecting hundreds of previously flood-covered homes throughout the past week.
Armed with placards, residents were accompanied by councillor Doodnath Mayrhoo who called for a response from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), which he said had neglected residents and could potentially be the cause of a 'looming health crisis' throughout Woodland.
Speaking to the Express, Mayrhoo said numerous cesspits had overflowed due to flooding and although much of the water had subsided, residents were left to wallow in filth as clean-up operations could not be undertaken without water.
Call to swift action
In a video posted to social media of the protest, Mayrhoo called for swift action.
'Today, the water has subsided but there is no water. The taps are dry. Septic tanks in some cases have overflowed, silt is still resting in the yards of some residents...I have had men come out from the Siparia Regional Corporation to assist with cleaning operations on Friday, they are hampered because there is absolutely no water in the area, there is filth settling in this area where cesspits were overflowed. There is a health hazard looming in the flooded area,' he said.
Mayrhoo said he had spoken with a representative from WASA who had indicated that the area's desalination plant had been up and running. However, he was told that residents would have to wait until the days typically allocated on its water schedule.
This was unacceptable, he said.
In response to Express yesterday the WASA indicated that the Woodland area was one community affected by a temporary shutdown of the of the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago’s (DESALCOTT) Pt. Lisas Plant for planned maintenance from Monday 28 November.
Operations at the plant, it said resumed operations on Monday with production gradually being ramped up to the Authority.
The Authority said that water would be restored to the area on Monday.
“The Woodland area will receive a supply later today, the Authority’s Operations personnel are monitoring the restoration of potable supplies to the area, this was communicated to the residents by the WASA officials. Following this, the residents ended the protest and cleared the roadway,” it said.