As Trinidad and Tobago continues to battle the criminal elements, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that the nation will get a 12 month tax break for the purchase of CCTV cameras.
Speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting at Signature Hall, Chaguanas on Tuesday night, Rowley said that this tax break will be given to both the corporate sector and individuals to equip places with cameras.
The Prime Minister disclosed that $80 million was spent to purchase 2,500 cameras which are currently being installed at various locations.
He added that another 2.500 will be purchased which means there will be 5.000 cameras operated and owned by the State and will aid in the crime fight.
Rowley said the criminals must “come out of their hole” and move and when they do that they will be recorded and this aids police in their crime fighting efforts.
It could have been worse
On addressing the 500 plus murder toll, the Prime Minister said it frightens him what the rate could have been had there been no action on crime.
He said 509 people were killed in 10 months and their killers are living amongst us in society and interacting with their families and friends.
“The killers are out there in families, they are out there among friends, they are in spaces that every one of us use and share. Who are these people? Who is protecting them? Who is defending them? Who is nurturing them?” he asked.
Criminals, he said, are killing people as a form of work.
“Day after day, morning after morning it’s the same news, more pain, more blood,” said Rowley as he noted that the Opposition keeps saying he is not saying anything about the people being killed.
“What can I say about people being killed except that the Government has committed and is providing all the resources as far as the police are able to stop it before it happens or to find the perpetrators after,” he said.
Rowley provided the statistics of illegal firearms seized over 60 months:
2018- 988
2019- 888
2020- 755
2021- 681
2022- 576
He said in total, in 60 months, some 3888 firearms were seized.
“And even after that we still have 500 murders in the last 10 months. What would have happened had the police not seized this quantity of arms and ammunition in the country?” he asked.
The Prime Minister also took issue with the number of firearm licences that were issued to give people guns.
He said the record shows that countries with proliferation of firearms in the country have the most gun crimes in the world and the best example is the United States.
He noted that this country has moved from hand guns to assault weapons with 309 being seized by police in that 60 months period.
“As a matter of fact, I will say no more tonight because there are people who are moving heaven and earth to prevent you from knowing the facts of how the police service had lost its way in the last recent past and had so provided a proliferation of arms and ammunition in this country that is what I say again is worrisome,” he said.
Legislation
Rowley said he planned Monday’s meeting of the National Security Council and the meeting with the police heads because he knew that the murder toll reaching 500 would weigh heavy on the people.
He said he met with law enforcement, largely to encourage them and to assure that the Government stands behind them.
Rowley said in the meeting, the police heads indicated that legislation, in particular the Bail law, would assist in their crime fighting efforts.
He criticised the Opposition noting that they have indicated that they will not support the Bail Amendment legislation.
“The UNC is happy the way the crime is the way it is because they see political benefit,” said Rowley.
He slammed the Opposition as he pointed out that the PNM, when in Opposition, had supported the very Bail legislation in the interest of the people.
He said recently a Jamaican Minister said they will amend the law where if a person found with a firearm without the appropriate licence they would get 15 years in jail.
He said that the Minister could rely on the Jamaican Opposition for support in the public interest, “I cannot say that in Trinidad and Tobago because whether it supports the public interest or not those who are on the other side, all they are concerned about is election,”.
Justice system
Rowley said that the police said that one of the problems they are experiencing is the slow pace of criminal prosecutions.
This, he said, is not a new complaint as he disclosed that the Government had taken “significant action” to address this problem.
Rowley said that the Government spent $90 million preparing Tower D at the Waterfront International Complex, Port of Spain to establish 16 Civil Courts.
He said this means that every court at the Hall of Justice is a Criminal Court and with an increased number of judges and Masters, the judiciary has the ability to deal with more matters in a short space of time.
Trinidad and Tobago, he said, is a litigious society as there are some 60,000 cases filed annually. However, the Prime Minister noted that there are some 1186 persons in jail awaiting trial for murder.
He said significant steps have been taken to accelerate the processing rate but the rate of production is at pace and there is no “magic wand” or “election results from failed quarters” that would improve that.
Defends Hinds
The Prime Minister also defended National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds as he noted the Opposition’s continuous calls for the Minister to be fired.
Rowley noted that under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar Government there were seven National Security Ministers.
He said criminals love that because anybody would tell you that when you move a Minister from one Ministry to another it takes time for them to get into their portfolio.
He said what the PNM has done is stay on the job, focused on each time and on bringing about improvement.
Slams Kamla’s crime plan
Rowley also criticised Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s crime plans which include restructuring the National Security Ministry and splitting it to create a Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
He said they want to copy the American system as he noted under her Government there was a State of Emergency and various National Security Ministers.
Rowley said countries that have a Defense Ministry are those that are engaged in wars and external conflict.
He dismissed Persad-Bissessar’s proposal saying she had made a “nonsense” statement that this country was not in need of Offshore Patrol Vessels to prevent intruders and gun smuggling.
“The latest thing now is they have a plan and the plan two Ministries but I can tell you that will do absolutely nothing to change the behaviour and the intention of our home grown criminal element that has put us in a position where with the best effort of our police service we have 500 murders in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
He slammed Persad-Bissessar saying she is leading a group of people “many of whom are of interest to the police and quite a significant number of them have already been charged and they are in line to go in the same court house.”