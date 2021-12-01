Opposition MP Saddam Hosein claimed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley failed to declare a $1.2 million townhouse to the Integrity Commission and called on him to provide answers related to this purchase.
In response to questions about this yesterday from the Express, the Prime Minister dismissed Hosein’s questions, saying the United National Congress (UNC) is trying to pretend they don’t know the difference between purchase and stealing.
At the UNC virtual meeting on Monday night, Hosein said he has the deeds of all persons who purchased townhouses at Inez Gate, Shirvan Road, Tobago—a development by Inez Investments Ltd.
He said checks at the Integrity Commission showed Rowley did not declare this townhouse to the Integrity Commission.
Hosein claimed that based on the deeds, many “prominent” People’s National Movement (PNM) members purchased townhouses. He said Rowley and his wife Sharon Clark-Rowley purchased a unit, as well as his daughter Sonel.
He said the average price for a unit was $1.7 million.
Hosein said according to the deed, dated February 21, 2019, Rowley paid $1.2 million for his unit —a “discount” of $500,000. He added that stamp duty is paid on purchased property.
“So, when you look at the stamp duty amount that is found on the deed, it covers that particular property for the actual value of what that property is and not what you actually pay for it. So, the stamp duty on this particular property that the Prime Minister bought is valued $1.68 million. But remember the Prime Mister paid $1.2 million for it,” he said.
Hosein said people in public life every year must file their assets and liabilities with the Integrity Commission.
“Remember when Mr (Basdeo) Panday was charged for failure to declare a London bank account? So the same occurs here. As of last week, checks were done at the Integrity Commission and it was revealed the Prime Minister failed to declare that he purchased the townhouse from Inez Investments. Very strange,” he said.
Hosein said checks found other public officials who bought units declared it to the Integrity Commission.
“Prime Minister, why are you hiding?” he asked.
He noted that Section 27 of the Integrity in Public Life Act states if someone in public life is given a gift or a personal benefit that exceeds $5,000, they must declare that with the Integrity Commission.
Hosein said it was “clear on the face of the deed” that Rowley received a personal benefit from Inez investments.
“The Prime Minister did not declare his ownership of the property to the Integrity Commission, neither did he declare that he got a discount of $.5 million,” said Hosein.
“This is a matter that warrants urgent action by the Integrity Commission because we are seeing breaches of various sections of the Integrity in Public Life Act. So tonight, we call upon the Prime Minister to please answer these questions and clear the air on this Inez Investments/Inezgate scandal,” said Hosein.
He also raised questions with respect to the unit purchased by Sonel Rowley on August 5, 2021.
Hosein said the purchase of the $1.2 million unit was not made from Inez Investments but from the Prime Minister’s “close friend”, Allan Warner.
“However, what is strange about this transaction is Mr Allan Warner’s transaction. Before he sold the unit to Sonel Rowley, he purchased the unit from Inez Investments for $1.6 million and then sold it to Ms Rowley for $1.2 million. One would ask why a businessman would buy a property and sell it at a loss? Those are the questions that we would like answered,” said Hosein.
Hosein said as of last March, the beneficial owners of Inez Investments Ltd are: Miriam Dillon-Foderingham, Keon Warner, Kallana Warner and Kai Townsend.
He said some of the beneficial owners are business associates and are in other inter-related companies with Allan Warner.
In response to questions from the Express about Hosein’s claims, the Prime Minister sent the following response:
“This now explains the lies that they went on their platform with a few weeks ago.
“They said that Allan Warner built the Prime Minister’s residence in Tobago. That is a lie! They claimed that Allan Warner was building the ANR Airport. That too is a lie.
“Had those lies been confirmed they would have made their case that I was getting something on the basis of government contract awards.
“They couldn’t sell that so now it is that my ‘friend’ sold me too cheap.
“As long as these people CANNOT SAY THAT, LIKE THEM, I USED CONTRACTORS TO STEAL GOVERNMENT MONEY I am really not interested in anything they have to say about anything that I or my family PURCHASED.
“They are trying to pretend that they don’t know the difference between purchase and stealing. Did they not make a big deal that Warner was my friend before they fashioned their slander.
“They now have a problem with a sale.
“Yes, them is Uncle AM Querino so they know what I must pay in a private purchase agreement.
“Tell these tiefing UNC people to come again.”