Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s behaviour exhibited at the People’s National Movement public meeting on Friday was beneath the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former prime minister, in a release on Saturday, advised the Prime Minister to do some introspection which may help him experience “some growth and maturity” and relinquish his “bitterness”.
The Government, she stated, presented a budget which was a most “evil attack” on the poor and working class.
She added that, in the face of this, at the PNM meeting, Rowley chose to “spew bitterness, hate and behave like a man totally out of control”.
“I ask Keith Rowley to stop being bitter, insulting and hateful to anyone who has a differing opinion, view or idea from his own. Last night he appeared completely blinded to the reality of the suffering of the poor and working class,” she stated.
“I understand that he may be unhappy with himself and is just taking it out on myself and others, so, I hold no personal animosity toward him. However, he is no ordinary citizen and the results of his behaviour are having destructive effects on the livelihoods of many citizens,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar urged the Government to be better, instead of bitter towards the poor and working class.
She stated that after two hours of “unfortunate insults” directed at her and other citizens, the facts remain that Rowley:
• Was outsmarted in gas price negotiations in Houston, leading to catastrophic consequences to our energy revenues.
• Closed down the Petrotrin refinery, leading the country to pay exorbitant fuel prices at the pump and losing the main forex earner.
• Crashed the Point Lisas Industrial Estate due to interference in gas price negotiations.
• Presided over the closure of Atlantic LNG’s train one and wasted $250 million in the process.
• Presided over failed bid rounds for oil and gas exploration.
• Crashed our GDP by 19.4 per cent or $37.5 billion.
• Oversaw the loss of over 100,000 jobs.