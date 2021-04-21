Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley will convene a COVID-19 Response Meeting with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Security at 9 am today.
Rowley will host the virtual meeting from the official residence at Blenheim in Tobago where he is quarantined, after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus almost two weeks ago.
The Ministry of Health will host a media conference at 11am.
There has been an alarming spike in the numb er of Covid-19 cases and deaths in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported that 3 more people had died from Covid-19 and a whopping 171 new cases have been recorded.
It is the second highest figure over the last few days, with 134 recorded on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health gave the latest figures in its daily update yesterday evening.
No additional information on the deceased patients’ ages or pre-existing conditions was given.
The death toll from the virus now stands at 157.
The ministry said the 171 new cases were detected in samples taken between April 17 and April 19.
This takes the country’s overall confirmed total to 9,135.
Active cases now stand at 982.
It has been a bad week in terms of the spread of the virus with 624 new Covid-19 cases being recorded in the past seven days alone.
Eleven deaths were recorded during the same timeframe.
Health officials have warned about a spike in cases following the Easter vacation period.
The spike has triggered a roll-back of Covid-19 regulations, with beaches and dine-in services now off-limits as well as a reduction in the number of people allowed to congregate in public from ten to five.
Yesterday, the ministry said 20 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recovered patients to 7,996.
At this time, 718 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 287 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Seven people are in step-down facilities.
The ministry said 86 people are hospitalised.
In Tobago, 11 new cases of the virus were recorded yesterday and one patient was discharged.
Tobago now has 30 active cases.
To date, 122,901 samples (58,216 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry also advised that 19,475 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.