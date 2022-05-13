Crime in Trinidad and Tobago is “unusually horrendous” and violence is now a public health issue in the country, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
At the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, the Prime Minister was asked how he would describe the crime situation in the country, as it was noted that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said this week it is “horrendous”.
Rowley responded “I would say unusually horrendous. I can’t recall a period of time, a matter of weeks, seeing the viciousness of crime, the frequency of crime in and among family members, out on the streets,” he said.
He pointed out that a while ago he made a comment that T&T is a violent society and it appears some people are attempting to prove that statement.
Rowley said just before Covid, there were plans by the police to organise a conference with an external expert to speak about violence as a public health issue.
“Violence in our society is now a public health issue, it is not an erratic passing now and then thing. It seems to be a feature of human behaviour prominent in the society where large numbers of people are willing to participate, to the detriment of larger numbers of people,” he said.
Saying T&T is not unique, he said he had this conversation in another Caricom island also grappling with this issue.
“I think we are going to go back there and have the national conversation elevated from blaming the man and blame the officer, to how do we as a society make interventions, protecting the young,” he said.
Rowley said this country has serious social difficulties, and while there are interventions, they are certainly not enough.
Angelic children
He said he spent time in his Diego Martin West constituency meeting primary school children this week, and described children as all angels.
“The question I come away with is what happens to these angels by the time they get to a particular age and older. Where is the angelic being? Something is wrong between then and there,” he said.
Asked whether there should be a national conversation on the domestic issues and violence, the PM said there might be, but that this was happening before the pandemic.
Rowley said he grew up with his grandparents and knew all their associates who showered kindness, care and scolding on him that contributed to who he is today. He questioned where all of this went today.
With respect to guns entering this country, the Prime Minister said much of it comes from the United States, and there are instances where the US authorities are in a better position to intercept these flows.
“Every bay around us is open to the adventurous and even the legal ports, you would have seen through the legal ports, through the normal aspect of trade in containers with legal goods you have guns, so therefore we cannot be complacent,” he said.
Rowley said this is a constant battle and as fast as there is action to get guns off the streets, people are attempting to bring more in, and the fight continues.