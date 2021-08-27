Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has sought to justify why the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place, as Trinidad and Tobago enters another three months of a State of Emergency.
During an interview on MultiCultural Television on Friday morning, Rowley was asked by the host of the programme Early Morning with Bhoe, former Minister Dr. Bhoe Tewarie, what was “so special” about the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to prevent gatherings at night, when during the day there is interaction and movement of both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
“It is not that the night is more infectious than the day. It is that we accept that even with the risk of the virus, we have to come out in the daytime to do the things that people do. You would have seen the among of calls for the opening up of this and the opening up of that so that people, largely in the daytime, will go and do these things for their livelihood,” Rowley responded.
He said the ideal situation would be the population sitting in one place until the virus has died and gone, but to allow important things to be done in the daytime, nighttime interaction had to be curtailed.
“Bear in mind that to have a 9 p.m. curfew, people stop moving around or going to places that they would otherwise have gone around 6 or 7 o’clock, to be able to be compliant with the 9 o’clock curfew,” he said.
“So we do that, giving up the things that we would do at night to be able to do the things we have to do in the daytime. So that’s really what it is,” the Prime Minister added.
Told that some people felt that their freedom was being taken away by the SOE, as they could not go to the beach, sit and have a drink in a bar, or dine-in at a restaurant, Rowley said members of Government were also missing doing these things.
“But I think that argument is incomplete until you look at what (Government) is giving you. We are giving you an opportunity to survive a dangerous situation. And if you want to know how much that opportunity is valued, go to the hospital in Couva and have a peep inside there or talk to the people who suddenly lost their loved ones because of the infection of the virus,” he said.
“So yes we are taking away some things, but we are giving you that golden opportunity, that very golden opportunity, to try and survive in a pandemic," Rowley emphasised.