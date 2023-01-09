Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today used the Constitution to defend his Government nomination of Senate President Christine Kangaloo for President, calling the objections put forward by the Opposition United National Congress and others nothing but pure politics.
Taking umbrage to a statement made by Opposition Senator Wade Mark in which he labelled Kangaloo’s nomination as a danger to the country’s democracy, rights and freedoms as well as it’s ability to hold free and fair elections, Rowley said: “There are people in this country who set out deliberately to mislead the country, and I’ll go as far to say, incite the population.”
Rowley, who was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, noted that when the population is told that an action of the Government drives at the heart of the Constitution and brings the country under attack and assault, and its democracy, freedoms and even ability to conduct elections are now threatened, is fear mongering of the worse kind and it’s only purpose is to cause the population to be incited against the actions of the Government.
He said that kind of rhetoric is meant to poison the well from which the water would flow during the tenure of the officer who is elected.
Producing a copy of the Constitution, he quoted Section 24 which states, “Where a member of the Senate or the House of Representatives is elected as President, his seat in the Senate or the House of Representatives respectively, shall thereupon become vacant.”
He said the Constitution anticipated and therefore made provision for a Member of the House or Senate to be considered, to qualify to be elected and to be voted into office as President of Trinidad and Tobago.
“And it says when that happens, the person who’s incumbent in any of those positions must immediately give up that position in the Parliament. That is the law. What does the UNC and all those who are leading the population down the road want me to do? To disregard the law or to pretend that is not the law?”
To further support his stance, the PM produced a copy of the nomination paper of former President ANR Robinson which was dated February 3, 1997.
“At the time when this document was generated we (People’s National Movement) were in the Opposition. Mr Robinson was a sitting member of the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago. He was the leader of a political party which had formed part of the Government at that time. As a matter of fact, it was his leadership of two seats from Tobago that generated a Government in which he was a minister. And while being a sitting minister, under the provisions of Section 24, Mr Robinson agreed to be nominated, selected by the UNC and this is the document that nominated him.”
He noted that interestingly enough, one of the persons who signed Robinson’s nomination form was then Government minister and current Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“At a later time, another election came up for President. We (PNM) were in Government and the UNC was in Opposition, and they put up a nominee for the post of President.”
He pointed out that in February 2003, UNC nominated former Senate President Ganace Ramdial, who had served under during the Basdeo Pandy administration from 1995-2002, and whose nomination paper was endorsed by Dr Roodal Moonilal and Persad-Bissessar.
“So, I want to ask Moonilal this afternoon, when these two people particularly the Cabinet minister and leader of a political party opposed to the PNM, was put up by the UNC, was the country in danger? Was the country under assault? And our democracy, our rights and our ability to conduct free and fair elections, were those threatened? Or, is it that there’s something about Christine Kangaloo that threatens the population?
“I raise this so that the population can do what they must do, which is to take the facts as they are. Know the law as it is and disregard those who would misrepresent to them, senior counsel, self-appointed or otherwise, because this is all politics and has nothing to do with unconstitutionality.
“I look very carefully at the discourse in this country on the whole question of a President from a political party and this automatic vote that is going to go, the history of this country is not so. It is not so at all. Because when this nomination was made for ANR Robinson, I was an Opposition Member of the House and in the conversation in my party I did not agree with the nomination offered by my organization. But the Constitution makes provisions for secret ballot for good reasons. And when the votes were counted on this day in the Parliament, you would have seen that Mr Robinson got more votes than the votes of the party that sponsored him. And I think that’s important. It’s important for the intellectuals and columnists to take note of that. Because if you do, you’ll realise that the person who’s today leading the Government in this process could tell you now that as a PNM Member of Parliament, I voted for the UNC nominee ANR Robinson. And I was not the only one,” Rowley said.
Stating that the process and the system works, he added that a nomination was made by the majority and by secret ballot there was a combination of support. “That is important. I’ve not seen anybody mention that in this slew of vituperation going on now, trying to mislead the public.”