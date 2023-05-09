Following the full proclamation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, No. 1 of 2015, which took effect on April 26, the Government has its rollout across State enterprises with an education drive on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Government’s consultant along with Finance Minister Colm Imbert gave presentations and explanations to members of Cabinet, Permanent Secretaries and executives of State agencies.
“And for a couple of hours we fielded questions from the Permanent Secretaries, some of whom came requiring clarification, or expressing concerns of one kind or another,” Rowley said during a press conference at the Diplomatic centre in St Ann’s on Tuesday.”
He added: “We did have some fruitful discussions, and what came out of this morning discussions is that this exercise will have to go on again in other areas with other people for quite some time.”
The PM said he has asked Imbert and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi to the similar thing done with their ministries, and added that the Tobago House of Assembly will also be asked to do the same thing to bring their people up to scratch.
“So, if we cover the Cabinet, Ministry of Finance, Local Government and the Tobago House of Assembly, that would cover largely the Government administrative umbrella.”
Rowley noted that in the build-up to the proclamation, he saw a lot of negative comments in the media.
“I must also say that a lot of the conversations that surrounded the proclamation of this law came from people who either were not involved, not read the law, completely unaware, and even some of those who were involved. I think they were misunderstanding a significant part of the import of the law. Because when we proclaimed it in full recently, I did see in the media some disturbing comments from people who I thought were in the know, saying as to what the coming of the law means, what this will do and what that will do and what the other will do. And some of those expectations are not in the law. And therefore, I expect there will be some serious disappointment in some quarters because the procurement regulator is really a monitor of operations which will take place elsewhere.”
Noting that the regulator and his department will not be awarding contracts, or adjudicating on contracts unless there are complaints of issues with contracts, the PM said he was a little disappointed with the conversations that were taking place with regards to the law being supported as some panacea that will bring an end to corruption because the regulator is now in place.
He said nothing could be further from the truth.
“The most important thing that we had to do was to make sure that the public service understands what the law requires of each department, or each person acting in a department as a procurement officer. What the law has done, which was not there before, is to designate persons who are at this time known or unknown, designate them as procurement officers in their department. Those persons will emerge and become known to the public as they get their designations,” Rowley said.
He said the law doesn’t even say what the qualification of a procurement person is supposed to be, and it also does not say what level procurement should be done at.
“These things are going to emerge in the operationalization of departments.”
He said one of things experience during the discussion was the uncertainty displayed by some of the officers with respect to their roles. “And more so, when there’s some penalty to be ascribed personally to the procurement officer for shortcoming for procurement in a department or agency. So, people needed to be that the operations can take place without them being unduly exposed to unreasonable attacks or even law suits for that matter.
“This process is going to be on the way and I’m going to ask all public servants to cooperate as they’re invited to be educated in the various components of this very broad law. Because as you would know, procurement takes place across the entire spectrum of the State, some involving small items, some involving large items, some involving small sums of money, some involving large sums of money, the law does not differentiate.
“It behooves all persons involved in managing government affairs or managing government assets in terms of contracting, to become familiar with the law. That is a requirement now, and procurement officers as they are designated, they more than others would be required to understand the law.”
He noted that there have been amendments to the law from 2016 all the way up to last year, with specific focus on four areas:
1. Medical services - the freedom and right to choose medical services of your choice, and not have it dictated to you by any process.
2. Legal services – you can’t simply go by any price the lawyer is going to charge in getting a lawyer to defend the State
3. Government to Government arrangements – such as the purchase of ferries from Australia, which is not a matter for a public servant.
4. Borrowing – the Ministry of Finance will have to determine how borrowings are done in dealing with the public and other debts.
“The Government must be able to have freedom to deal with other sovereigns on matters which the Government determines require the Government intervention.”
He said he has seen responses to the amendments made which claim that the Government has gutted the Procurement Bill.
“In fact, one of the amendments we made was when the regulator himself pointed out that the existing law had required that the regulator dispose of property. And he had to point out to us, and it was amended, that you can’t be regulator and disposer at the same time. And we had to make an amendment where the actual disposing of State property is not being done by the regulator.”
Rowley said there’s the need to move with some evolution and understanding of the law to get the best out of it.
He noted that several parts of the law, namely challenge proceedings, evaluation process, ineligibility proceedings, regulations for miscellaneous items, participation in procurement, pre-qualification and pre-selection, procurement methods and procedures, procurement of consultants, retention and disposal of personal property, and the record of proceedings all had to be fleshed out to ensure transparency.
He also addressed the concerns raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar about relatives of President Christine Kangaloo being conferred senior counsel status.
On Monday, Kangaloo’s husband Kerwyn Garcia, and her brother Colin Kangaloo, were both designated senior counsel status, receiving their designation from Kangaloo herself.
Stating that the process of selecting lawyers to carry that station of senior counsel dates back to 1964, he noted that the parameters for selection include:
1. Professional eminence and distinction which establish them as leaders of the profession
2. Sound intellectual ability and a thorough, comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge and practice in their field
3. Outstanding ability as an advocate in the Higher Courts
4. The highest professional standing, having gained the respect of the Bench and the profession in observing the advocate duties of the courts, and to the administration of justice while presenting their clients’ case, and being formidable, fair and honourable as an opponent.
5. Total professional integrity
6. Maturity of judgment and balance
7. A high-quality practice with at least 10 years’ experience
He said that those are the yardstick that are looked at when attorneys are invited to express their interest in being designated senior counsel.
Drawing reference to when Persad-Bissessar was conferred senior counsel status while she was Prime Minister, Rowley said: “So, when professional integrity is one of the requirements, that would explain why we had a problem when a sitting Prime Minister could recommend herself I presume, if this process was used, to the President, leaving hundreds outside as they are left out now, and then come and talk now about attacking the President because the President’s husband, who I have not heard a single comment negative about his professional capacity or record. And the same thing goes for everybody else of the 18 people who were selected.
“If there are questions about my decisions about the people professional capacity, integrity or capabilities, then I think those are valid. But, if you’re talking about the basic of who…I will simply say this evening, familial connection was not a consideration.
He noted the 18 attorneys selected were all selected based on the seven criteria they needed to satisfy, and added that Persad-Bissessar’s appointment as a senior counsel was a case of himself telling himself to tell the President that she wants to be senior counsel.