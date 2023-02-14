PM defends T&T's right to develop hydrocarbon resources

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has insisted that trinidad and Tobago will defend its right to produce and market hydrocarbons saying there is a direct link between energy consumption and growth in Gross Domestic Product.
Speaking this morning at the opening ceremony of the Guyana energy conference, Rowley said the Caribbean has determined that natural gas will be the clean energy of the future.
He added that during the energy crisis European countries were prepared to fire up their old coal plants and view nuclear energy as clean energy.
Rowley also spoke of the Dragon deal saying Trinidad and Tobago has the spare capacity to produce hydrocarbons from the region and the deal to bring gas from Venezuela was part of that effort.
He reminded that this country has significant spare capacity to produce petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas and refined petroleum products, and again offered the point A pierre refinery for an investor able to operate it.
Rowley said, “Trinidad and Tobago therefore provides a viable option for those countries that wish to optimize the monetization of their hydrocarbon resources without incurring substantial capital expenditure. The proposed Dragon Gas Project with Bolivarian Government of Venezuela is an example of Government to Government co-operation in the monetizing of natural gas resources. We are open to discussion with our other Caribbean neighbours on the monetization of their hydrocarbon resources in Trinidad and Tobago. We would also wish to assist you in developing programmes to meet the necessary training needs of your energy personnel. Trinidad and Tobago possesses a number on non-governmental and government agencies that have been meeting the human resource development needs of the energy and industrial sectors of Trinidad and Tobago as well as emerging oil and gas economies. As an emerging major oil and gas.”
Rowley said the cost of importing energy was prohibitive to many islands in the Caribbean including Trinidad and Tobago and that is one of the reasons for the decision to close the refinery.