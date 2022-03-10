Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the delivery of justice in Trinidad and Tobago was too slow.
“There is something else in the mortar besides the pestle,” he said during “Conversations with the Prime Minister” on Tuesday night.
He said his Government had given priority, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in resources to the Judiciary in the form of an increased number of masters, judges, courts, and the removal of traffic cases out of the system.
“But speaking as a citizen, I have not seen any acceleration in the delivery of justice. So there must be something, somewhere else,” he said.
Rowley said the best friend of the person who has to answer any charge before the court is “Mr Delay”.
He said when people owe other people money, they are now brazenly telling them “take me to court”, knowing that the snail’s pace of justice is their friend.
“I was shocked to see the State as the prosecutor asking for an extension on a matter that has been before the court for seven years,” he said, noting that the magistrate denied the request.
The Prime Minister said another matter had been tied up in the preliminary enquiry stage for 20 years.
He said it was not fair to people in Remand Yard who have to be waiting for years for their day in court.
Saying that he expected some people to criticise him for his comments, Rowley said he was commenting on the state of the country.
“There is no sacred cow. I am taking issue with this because I am not seeing the benefits of what we are investing,” he said.