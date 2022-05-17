Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will depart for Guyana today where he will attend a regional meeting on agriculture.
CARICOM leaders are expected to gather in Georgetown this week for the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.
The forum themed “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025, is aimed at reducing the region’s food import bill and helping to attract investment in the agriculture sector. The forum is also expected to address issues directly related to investment in agriculture and food production, including cross-border investment, climate change-smart agriculture and related infrastructure development.
While in Guyana Dr Rowley is also expected to engage in bilateral discussions with Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.
Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Kazim Hosein and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land, Fisheries, Senator Avinash Singh will accompany the Prime Minister on this trip.
Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley's return.