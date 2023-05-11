Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley will travel to Washington, DC today where he is scheduled to attend Howard University’s 155th Commencement Convocation Ceremony.
Last week the university announced that Dr Rowley will be the recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from their institution.
According to a statement from the Office o the Prime Minister, President of Howard University, Dr Wayne Frederick noted that the "2023 honorees are among the leaders in their respective fields, in no small part due to their commitment to our collective humanity and building a better society for us all."
He added, "Truth and service have been major elements to their lives both personally and professionally, which makes this year’s honorary degree recipients exceedingly qualified to join the Class of 2023."
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley's return.