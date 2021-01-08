Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been admitted to West Shore Medical Hospital, to be treated for a cardiac issue.
He was brought to the private hospital in Cocorite by his security detail.
He arrived at around 5p.m, and will be kept for tests and observation.
The Prime Minister was not scheduled to attend any public events today.
He was scheduled to host a 2.30p.m. press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Saturday.
In his capacity as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young issued the following statement.
I wish to advise that Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago had some discomfort this afternoon and as a precautionary measure he decided to seek medical attention and have a check up.
At this time, we are pleased to advise that the Prime Minister is in good spirits.
Out of an abundance of caution he will be kept for observation and further tests will be conducted.
