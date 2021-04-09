St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonzales cried openly at a press conference on Friday during which he updated his citizens on the progress of the evacuation exercise following an explosive eruption at the La Soufrière volcano.
Gonzales first burst into tears when he was addressing the issue of members of the population who have already received their Covid-19 vaccination being moved by ship to other Caribbean islands while those waiting to be vaccinated being held for at least two days before being evacuated.
“I’ve spoken to one of the cruise lines leadership this morning, and,” Gonzales said before his voice trailed off and he took out his handkerchief and wipes his eyes.
“You know I must tell you the way in which people in St Vincent and the Grenadines and in ordinary people, and in Grenada and in Dominica, St Lucia, and Antigua, have responded to put people in their homes…strangers. Bring tears to my eyes. I love this Caribbean.”
Wiping eyes again, the PM said he wanted to thank the minibus operators who have thus far participated in moving people from their homes to shelters.
“I’m asking all of them to participate. I know your bus cost money and so on, and you’ll be paid, don’t worry about that. But I want you to help, and today with the explosive eruption, I want you to help in moving the people, and persons who have private vehicles to help also.”
He advised citizens that if they go to a shelter they may not end up there permanently because that might also be a clearing house for them to go to a hotel, guest house, or maybe to go somewhere else.
He added that large numbers of persons will still have to stay in the shelters but the more they can get persons who can go into homes, hotels and guest houses, whether there or outside of St Vincent, for those who may wish to go, they should do so.
“Why I’m anxious for that, this is not simply going to be like a hurricane where it might just be a seven-day business, in some cases a two-day business. Professor Robertson (Richard) has indicated that depending on the extent of the explosion and the damage done, it could be for months.
“It is very touching that there are families in Antigua and Grenada and St Lucia and Dominica who are calling in and say that they will take people if need be into their homes,” Gonzales said, before adding the proverbial saying, “On this dangerous road to Jericho, we have the good Samaritans”.
“I want us in the region to use natural disasters like this to strengthen the bonds of regionalism. It’s not that we’re not taking care of our own, clearly we’re doing that but it brings home that we’re one Caribbean family.”
He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to all those involved in the evacuation exercise.
“I want to thank the minibus operators. I want to thank the people who are working at the shelters, teachers, everybody who’s at NEMO, the nurses, all the health workers, everybody.
“Together we will do this well (as his eyes welled up with tears once more). And don’t pay attention to the hiccups, and let us have no contention and confusion. The systems are working. We’ve had some hiccups here and there, which is understandable and I had forewarned about that, but by and large we are proceeding pretty well. And very much so I want to ease the discomfort of having to leave your home and having to go to a shelter. You have to do it because it’s dangerous to stay in the Red Zone or in adjacent areas to the Red Zone.
“I’m sorry that I welled up with tears. I regret, not sorry, I regret I welled up in tears when I think about the goodness of the heart of our people and our Caribbean brothers and sisters,” Gonzales said.
Meanwhile, Prof Richard Robertson of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre, who provided a provided an update of the eruption, said its onset started with what is called continuous tremor.
“The volcano overnight had gone into continuous tremor where essentially it was shaking at the summit all the time. So we moved from banded tremor to continuously tremoring, and then at about 8.37 this morning we started to see a signal and the signal slowly grew in amplitude. It increased the size of the shaking or the amount of shaking, and then by 8.41 people realised there was an explosion.
He said the punching through of the vents and of the dome that was there would have happened sometime after 8.37am to 8.41am.
“I have reports of ash clouds, reported by pilots, between 20 miles North to 50 miles South-East of St Vincent, reaching up to 29,000 feet.”
Robertson said they estimated the height of the ash plumes to be around 10km and that the ash went off towards the East at a higher level and towards the West at a lower level.
He added that once the ash is in the atmosphere it falls back down so there are areas that already began to experience the depositing of ash.