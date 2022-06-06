Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will depart for Los Angeles today where he will participate in the IX Summit of the Americas, which will be hosted by US President Joseph Biden.
The theme of this year's Summit is “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future”. This event aims to bring together leaders from the countries of North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean.
Dr Rowley will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley's return.