Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says “stand your ground” legislation being proposed by the United National Congress (UNC) has no place in Trinidad and Tobago and would only create “division” and an “additional problem” for the country.
“‘Stand your ground’ is legislation that puts one group against what they believe is another group that is causing them to be fearful, and it has no place in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said. “This society is a very fractured society. We have divisions that could be easily exploited, and it is not the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s position that we militarise the country and that we give a gun to everybody,” Rowley said during the People’s National Movement’s Conversation with the Prime Minister at La Joya Sporting Complex in St Joseph on Saturday night.
“The firearms usage is something that has to be carefully thought out and properly managed,” he added.
Rowley asserted that “stand your ground” law would create an environment of a free-for-all, where people shoot first and ask questions after.
“And I do not believe that this is what this society is asking for as its response to the crime wave we are facing,” he said.
The Prime Minister was responding to a question from St Joseph resident Keron Raymond, during the event.
Raymond asked: “Would this ‘stand your ground’ argument put forward by the Opposition Leader really address the issue of home invasions?”
Responding, Rowley said the law being proposed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was a “copycatting of the worst kind of what is happening in America”.
“Stand your ground’ didn’t just come up like that. It’s being copied from the United States,” Rowley said. “And interestingly enough, offering it in a local government election is part of the nonsense because no local government body can pass any law...it is not a local government issue. That is a matter for the Parliament.”
On a local government election platform last week, Persad-Bissessar said the first piece of legislation a UNC government will bring to the Parliament after winning the next general election is “stand your ground” legislation, which would ensure anyone who kills a criminal in self-defence in their home will not face charges.
She offered this as a solution to the surge in home invasions in T&T.
Persad-Bissessar said: “After the UNC wins the next general election and changes the laws, when criminals invade your home, what are you going to do with your licensed firearm?
“You have to load up the matic, and cock it, and knock it on them, and then knock it again! As the criminals come through the door, knock it on them, again and again!”
But Rowley pointed out on Saturday night that there were already “arrangements” in place to protect people who defend themselves against criminals.
“We already have that. We don’t have situations in this country where people have defended themselves and found themselves afoul of the law. That proportionality is already in our jurisprudence,” he said.
“You’ll remember a fella who had set up a cutlass by a window with a spring, and a thief who was robbing him on a regular basis went through the window and lost an arm? Was that person ever prosecuted? The answer is no, even though the law in its pure sense says you’re not supposed to set up man traps like that,” he noted.
‘Very, very bad outcomes’
Rowley said while the “stand your ground” law was enforced in many states in the US, 14 states were currently trying to get rid of it because it had caused “very, very bad outcomes in many situations”.
“All it does is that it pretty much gives a licence for you to act without proportionality. For example, if someone steps on your toe and you go and get a hammer and hit them in their forehead, your response is not proportionate. If someone, having pushed open your gate and knocks on your door and you shoot them, that is not proportionate,” Rowley said.
The Prime Minister said the first time the issue of home invasions came to his attention was an incident in Morvant years ago, where a handful of criminals broke into an elderly man’s home, put him to live in a back room and took over the house.
He said then there was people breaking into Housing Development Corporation houses and forcing legitimate owners out of their homes and taking over the property.
To deal with this uptick, Rowley said the Government amended the Trespass Act in 2019, which imposed a penalty of $50,000 or 15 years in jail for people using threats and force to get homeowners out of their properties.
“The law is there, if it needs to be revised and reviewed say so, but don’t behave as though it’s a free-for-all and people are allowed to do as they please and there is no law and you can’t defend yourself,” he said.
With the upsurge in crime, Rowley said people were now seeking to use “stand your ground” law as a “political magnet to feed into this desire that if I have a gun I can defend myself”.
“Not one of the 141 councillors, if they win every seat, not one of them can change one paragraph in that law that now exists, so it’s all ‘Nansi’ story, led by people who believe that they could deceive you and get you to act on their foolishness,” Rowley said.
“I am not saying that we could not look at a law, revise it, review it, but this pretence that there is no law to allow you to defend yourself, not in Trinidad and Tobago,” he added.
Rowley went on: “Let me ask you something, I go give you a gun, I go give you a gun, how many of you are prepared to pay $40,000 for a firearm user’s licence, and another $15,000 to the dealer? How many of you are prepared to do that, so who is going to get the gun and who is going to shoot who?
“And what about all the families that want no part of a gun, because a gun is a serious thing to manage and look after because if you mismanage it, you could end up in jail. You know that? So let us not get carried away by this campaign of fear-mongering and solutions that they are offering, which are not really solutions but creation of a new additional problem.”
He told attendees that some of the people mounting political platforms and “talking about national security” and “about gun and support ‘stand your ground’”, were really after the money to be made from the firearm user’s licence business.
“And that is why a few years ago, and up until just very recently, the country would have approved the importation of 5,000 to 8,000 firearms a year, and it jumped to 58,000 in one year. Multiply that by $40,000 and ask yourself who was getting that money. And ask yourself how many police officers are not before the court for the corruption of the firearms department in the Police Service,” Rowley said.
“Ask yourself why the last commissioner of police is busy in the courthouse every Monday morning asking the court not to let the Prime Minister or anybody tell the country what the Government knows about what went on in the Police Service. Just think! What is it the Government knows about what happened in the Police Service that they are on campaign asking you to vote for them, but also asking the court to injunct this, and to stop that, and to block this report and that report? You will eventually find out, but after August 14,” Rowley said.
He said: “Right now, the reason why in the last year or two we have had problems in issuing firearms licences is because as we examined the firearms unit of the Police Service at one point we had to shut it down and stop and take stock. As I speak to you now, just take this in mind, through the Police Service, that many call themselves experts in, permits have been issued for millions of rounds of ammunition in this country which cannot be properly accounted for.
“The same people who making gun and gun licence and bullet and matic, the same people who making that their interest in local government, have no interest in what I just told you...millions of rounds of ammunition that cannot be accounted for. And I’m talking here not about the illegal arrangements...I’m talking about through the legal system.”
Rowley said the same people talking loudly on political platforms about crime and criminals refused to support legislation to control criminal elements.
“On every occasion, it’s the rights of the criminals they support. No, no, no to everything,” the Prime Minister said.