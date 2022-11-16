Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he had every confidence there is no question the court could ask the People’s National Movement (PNM) that it couldn’t answer.
Rowley was the surprise speaker at the Leaders in Service women’s meeting in St Joseph on Monday night when he made what seemed to be a clear reference to the lawsuit filed by his opponent Karen Nunez-Tesheira against the party earlier in the day, challenging the three-day electoral process.
Rowley, who is the incumbent political leader, said if it was one thing the people of the PNM understood, especially the women, it was elections because from 1956 to now, they have been the champions of the conduct of elections in the party and in the country.
“Today, I went to buy some courthouse clothes and I came away with one shirt. I bought it and I put it on... And I have every confidence that there is no question that the court could ask the PNM that we can’t answer. None! Because, you see, we have not been office-crazy. We have been people-crazy and country-loving,” he said.
Rowley said he contested the post of political leader at the election in 1996 and got a substantial portion of the vote.
“I think it was about 40 per cent...and there were people outside of the PNM who were advising me what to do to make sure that the winner didn’t succeed. And I called a press conference the day after the election in my constituency office and I said, ‘I do not intend to do anything else but support the person who was elected at the convention yesterday’.
“That is our history. So tonight, I want to say to all of you women, thank you for coming forward, standing with your party, offering yourself...to continue the race of leadership.”
No sour grapes
Rowley said there was an election in Tobago in 1984, in which one of the party’s stalwarts (Beatrice Julien) lost an election by one vote.
And the PNM’s position that election night was that it would not ask for a recount; the reason being that since the incumbent had reached the point where the seat was being decided by one vote, the party should accept the outcome (that the seat had been lost).
“Would you believe that...? You think any of these people today talking about elections and talking about this and talking about that could come to a conclusion like that? You think so?” he asked.
He said he wanted to recognise Joan Yuille-Williams, who knew more about elections than anyone in the country because she learnt that in the PNM, “an organisation that could look back proudly (and say) that we have made a lot of improvements in our democratic process, all for the improvement of opportunity for its members to participate more and more in our organisation. And we are grateful for the advice given by others, but thanks, but no thanks, we don’t want you”.
Rowley, who has stated he does not have a slate in this election, said he would not normally have been in attendance at the Leaders in Service (team) women’s platform.
But, he joked, some of the people (candidates) who were unopposed (in this internal election) “ were carrying on as though being unopposed was something good”.
“Could you imagine if we had an election in the party and nobody came forward? What a tragedy that would be! So if you want to look for the real valuable people, look for the ones who are most opposed,” he said smiling, as members in the audience chuckled loudly.
Rowley, who is facing three opponents in this election—Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Junior Barrack and Ronald Boynes, said: “And in that category, I could tell you they coming from the east, from the north, from the south, and they coming from all about for the post of political leader.”
Who we go put?
Rowley said one of the problems that existed for people both at the national level and at the party was the question of ‘who we go put’.
He said being around as long as he had, especially at this time when the party was in transition with respect to its leadership going forward in this 21st century, the question of ‘who we go put’ weighs heavy on the minds and shoulders of party members.
“But I always knew that leaders (would) emerge, and look at tonight, just as we were worrying about ‘who we go put’ after I have gone, Irene (Hinds) has come and solved the problem,” he said, causing an uproar. “As simple as that!” Rowley said jocularly.
Earlier in the night, Hinds, who is contesting the position of operations officer, had joked that she had been in the party so long and ran for office so many times in internal elections that once Rowley stepped down, she was going to offer herself as political leader.
Rowley said he had been in the party for 48 years and ran for the office of political leader a few times. He said he had come to respect the organisation more and more, and he believed that the party, which was 66 years old and going strong, would be around indefinitely for the people of this country.
He said he was proud to have been given the assignment of preparing the party “for its next hurdle”.
“We are in transition now. You are led by a political leader now who has been a party member for 48 years, who has served at very many levels in the party and in the government of the country.
“I am 73 years and a few days old, and it is my duty to ensure that the opportunity arises for those of you in the ranks who are not 72, or 68 or even 58 years old...that you are positioned to seamlessly receive the baton and to keep that race won, going forward with boundless faith in our destiny of this country,” he said.