PM not hopeful

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is not optimistic about seeing a change in the Opposition approach to the Government in the new session of Parliament.
He however says Government will continue to encourage the Opposition to put country first.
Speaking to reporters following the ceremonial opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament at the Red House yesterday, Rowley said when he saw one Opposition member attempting to insult President Christine Kangaloo as she delivered her address in the Chamber of the House of Representatives, he had not seen this change.
“I will like to see it. But there are members of Parliament who, as far as I am concerned, are not prepared to see beyond what they believe is their prospect in the next election,” Rowley said.
During President Kangaloo’s entire address yesterday, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts sat with his back to her.
Hours after the ceremony, he took to Facebook to defended his decision to do so.
“You’re suggesting we should accept Mrs Kangaloo as President despite her blatant contempt, depravity, and lack of civility to the Opposition. She is unfit for such high office,” Robert said on his Facebook page “Dougla Politics”.
In another post on his personal Facebook page, which he has since been deleted, Roberts said: “A PNM in the independent ‘Office of the President” and you all simply accept that?”
“…look at her preaching the Gospel of the PNM as she wielded power in the Senate to oppress the voices of the Opposition. You may have forgotten, I certainly have not. Respect is earned, not bestowed upon.”
Putting country first
In her address yesterday, President Kangaloo said she hoped that the Parliament would “pull together” to enact laws that were reflective of Trinidad and Tobago’s goals and vision.
Asked whether he expected cooperation from the Opposition with respect to legislation this parliamentary session, Rowley told the media that he would not be surprised if any different approach is taken by some of his colleagues.
“Unfortunately, I’m of the view that there are some colleagues of mine in the Parliament who believe that if things get worse, it will get better for them. I would be very happy if that view is not adhered to,” he stated.
“But we have a new President. There is a new Parliament. There are new and worsening situations in the country which requires Parliament’s intervention and we at the level of the Government we will keep trying in the Parliament to encourage our colleagues to put country first,” Rowley added.
On President Kangaloo’s “hope” for urgent Parliamentary intervention that would result in the steelpan being declared a national instrument, Rowley said the Government would do what it can.
“As you know I am a pan aficionado. If there is something that we can do, especially now, I would like to do what we can do. I was looking at it recently, some attempt that was made earlier on to do something. And there was some kind of legal conundrum and I promised to look at it again and get the advice of the of the lawyers,” he said.
He added: “But if there is nothing standing in the way, I think if only for the next generation, now is a good time to push the pan up again. You would have seen significant investment in creating facilities, in training. You would have seen also a commitment to pan in schools and of course you would have seen pan outside of Trinidad and Tobago. And I think our young people, in particular, are very eager not to be left behind by the world. So if there is anything the Government could do to maintain that spirit and enthusiasm, we will do it,” Rowley added.