PM off to Scotland

Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley departs for the United Kingdom today, to participate in a series of high-level meetings.

Rowley, at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will attend the World Leaders Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Prime Minister, on completion of his meetings in Glasgow, is scheduled to meet with the leadership of BP in London.

While in London, he will also meet with Shell, where he is expected to sign the relevant documents, clearing the way for the development of the cross border Manatee gas field of the Loran-Manatee reservoir which is jointly owned by Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

The Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, will accompany the Prime Minister to these various meetings.

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minster until Rowley’s return on Saturday.

