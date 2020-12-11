Covid-19 vaccine

New hope: Vials containing a Covid-19 vaccine are arranged in front of the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Tuesday. —Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley assured that all the preparations to receive Covid-19 vaccines whenever they become available have been made by the Government.

Responding to a question from Oropuche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rowley said the country in September 2020 signed up with COVAX and had already paid a down payment of $1.477 million for vaccines.

He said the country had pre-ordered vaccines to cover 33 per cent of the population, or 461,000 people. This would cost $7 million.

“Once a vaccine is approved, we will receive in the first instance enough vaccine for 20 per cent of the population—that is 279,000 persons,” the Prime Minister stated.

Asked by Moonilal whether the Government had a date when vaccinations will start in Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley said the only country in “our orbit” that is using the vaccine is the United Kingdom.

Even in the United States their vaccines have not been cleared by the relevant authorities to be with any date to be distributed to the population.

Calling on Moonilal to “stop misleading the public”, the Prime Minister said: “There are no vaccines available globally for us now to have, so we can’t, so we can’t set a date when we could have it distributed. That is just pure mischief once again.”

He said once the country is advised by the World Health Organisation that the vaccines have been cleared, this country’s portion will be ready.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Murder outside church?

Murder outside church?

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Wednesday morning in a c…

+2
HAVE COURAGE, CANDICE

HAVE COURAGE, CANDICE

FROM one agonised mother to another, Phyllis Bruce wants the mother of 18-year-old murder victim Ashanti Riley, to know that she is praying for her.

And while 75-year-old Bruce doesn’t believe she could fully understand Candice Riley’s anguish, she is calling on parents and others affected by crime to come together and support one another.

‘Stop pussyfooting’ on non-lethal weapons

‘Stop pussyfooting’ on non-lethal weapons

OPPOSITION MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is calling on the Prime Minister to “stop pussyfooting” on the legalisation of non-lethal weapons such as pepper spray.

In a statement yesterday, Moonilal accused the Government of failing to shield citizens from crime and said it must now allow the vulnerable, especially women, to give themselves “a fighting chance” against criminals.