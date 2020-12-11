Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley assured that all the preparations to receive Covid-19 vaccines whenever they become available have been made by the Government.
Responding to a question from Oropuche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rowley said the country in September 2020 signed up with COVAX and had already paid a down payment of $1.477 million for vaccines.
He said the country had pre-ordered vaccines to cover 33 per cent of the population, or 461,000 people. This would cost $7 million.
“Once a vaccine is approved, we will receive in the first instance enough vaccine for 20 per cent of the population—that is 279,000 persons,” the Prime Minister stated.
Asked by Moonilal whether the Government had a date when vaccinations will start in Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley said the only country in “our orbit” that is using the vaccine is the United Kingdom.
Even in the United States their vaccines have not been cleared by the relevant authorities to be with any date to be distributed to the population.
Calling on Moonilal to “stop misleading the public”, the Prime Minister said: “There are no vaccines available globally for us now to have, so we can’t, so we can’t set a date when we could have it distributed. That is just pure mischief once again.”
He said once the country is advised by the World Health Organisation that the vaccines have been cleared, this country’s portion will be ready.