unidentified mother

shot: The unidentified mother, right, of the nine-month-old baby boy who was killed when Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers fired upon a Venezuelan migrant vessel off the south-east coast on Saturday night. She was also shot, and was among the migrants captured after the boat was intercepted.

Prime Minister Dr Keih Rowley has reached out Venezuela over the killing of a migrant baby in the waters off Trinidad by the coast guard.

The PM issued the following statement late Sunday.

I just spoke to the Vice President of the Government of Venezuela. I conveyed our deepest sympathy to the family and wider Venezuelan community at this time of grief over the loss of life of the young child, at sea, during security operations involving TT Coast Guard and traffickers transporting illicit entrants.

She promised to fast track the presentation of credentials for Ambassador Major General (Ret’d) Edmund Dillon, Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

That will facilitate an early meeting between Senior TT Coast Guard officers and senior officers of the Guardia Nacionale, to bring about better and more effective collaboration against the illicit trades of trafficking in people, guns and drugs etc, which are detrimental to both our nations.

261294054_266059712217464_5940034050868775942_n.jpg

SALUTE: Members of the  T&T Coast Guard salute during the commissioning of the Cape Class patrol boats- TTCG Scarborough and TTCG Port of Spain and the T&T Coast Guard headquarters, Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas. The vessels were built by Austal, a shipbuilding firm in Australia. They cost the Government US$38.6 million each.

I expressed my deepest sympathy on my own behalf and of all the people of Trinidad and Tobago with respect to the unfortunate loss of life of the baby during the security operations.

We continue to appeal to our Venezuelan neighbours to not be encouraged to risk their lives and the life of others in illicit and dangerous border crossings.

