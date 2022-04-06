Blackout

FINDINGS in hand: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley receives the report on the power outage that occurred on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from a member of the Cabinet Expert Appointed Committee at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday. —Photo: Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has received the independent report on the island-wide power outage that occurred on February 16.

Rowley received the report at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday.

The report was handed over by the committee appointed by Cabinet to investigate the circumstances surrounding the nationwide blackout.

On February 16, Trinidad was left without an electricity supply for over ten hours, which affected numerous businesses and schools, hampered traffic and caused an interruption in the country’s water supply. Tobago was not affected. It was the first major power outage in the country since 2013.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said then that a fault had occurred on two major circuits in the Rousillac area which caused the outage. Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union president Ancel Roget however claimed the cause was a fallen tree. He claimed corruption and mismanagement in T&TEC were what led to the incident.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the appointment of a three-member independent team to “thoroughly investigate and determine the causes of, and national response to, the nationwide electricity power outage that occurred and to make recommendations to prevent a recurrence of such an event.”

The team was headed by professor of electrical engineering Chandrabhan Sharma and included former T&TEC chairman Keith Sirju and acting Supt Allister Guevarro of the Special Branch. The team was initially given one month to report its findings.

On Monday, Opposition MP Barry Padarath called on the Government to indicate the status of the report as over seven weeks had passed since the committee’s appointment.

Padarath questioned whether the report was finalised, when it would be made public and when it would be laid in Parliament. He said there was a lack of transparency and questioned whether Government was engaged in a “cover-up” to hide the real reasons for the blackout.

The Office of the Prime Minister did not state when the report would be made public.

