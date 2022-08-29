Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has responded to the chaos caused by the actions of scrap iron protestors who blocked the north bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway this morning, disrupting the lives of thousands.
In a post on social media this morning, he wrote : "So they have made their move.
Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic!
What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC!
The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.
At 4a.m. today, two dump trucks travelling north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay, came to a stop on both lanes, and emptied their load.
It was the continuation of the protest by scrap iron workers livid over the decision by Government to impose a six month ban on the export of scrap metal, in order to regularize the industry and deal with the rampant theft of copper cables across the island.
It took more than four hours for someone to find a backhoe to clear the dirt. It took less than ten minutes to do that.
By then, the faceless protesters had tortured thousands of people heading north along the highway, to work, on business, and for personal reasons.
At one point, the traffic back up until the south end of the highway, in Debe.
People caught up in the traffic posted their outage on social media.
People wanted to know why not a single authority, not the Ministry of Works, Local Government Ministry, police Highway Patrol or the Regional Corporation, could find a backhoe to push the dirt out of the way and allow for the free flow of traffic.
Some wanted to know if the Scrap Dealers Association was aware of the plan, or had sanctioned it.
“Well done Scrap iron collectors and dealers! The more you aggravate the general public is the less solidarity you will receive from them. Take "chain up" from those unions leader who seeking relevance and you may have a longer ban to deal with. Self destruct!” one person posted.
“Permanent ban has now become necessary...This is now ridiculous..No normal thinking person will agree to holding the country to ransom for bandits...” said another.
”So a "industry " that encourages lawlessness theifing of cable and pipes, ppl fence post, and manhole cover and such want to hold the country to ransom to encourage this behavior even more”.
“They willing accept materials thst were stolen. Oil flowlines from heritage, tstt cables, manhole covers, people fencing post. So it should be a permanent ban.”
The Express was told that the dirt was dumped at exactly 4am, and a "warning" fire was lit to the front of the heaps to warn drivers of the blockage.
According to one of the organisers, who asked for anynymity, the action was taken by south Trinidad scrap dealers, and workers from Claxton Bay, debe, and Barrackpore.
The source said that the highway shoulder was "strategically/intentionally left clear to allow for emergency use".