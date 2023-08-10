PM says sorry

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has apologised for the inconvenience being experienced by people in Sangre Grande because of the water intrusion which led to the need to rebuild Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.
Speaking at the Conversation with the Prime Minister event at Guaico Secondary School in Sangre Grande on Tuesday evening, Rowley said: “On the south-eastern corner you would have seen the terrible destruction that took place on the Manzanilla Road by the sea and the river during that period of extreme weather conditions. The road was literally destroyed, cutting off Sangre Grande from Mayaro...the Ministry of Works has this very technical job of reconstructing a road between the sea and the (Nariva) swamp.
Contractors are on the job
“I see some people who are inconvenienced and I am sure we all feel their frustrations, because to be cut off and to have to go through a very bad temporary road could really bruise your patience. And sometimes some people get so impatient that they would like others to hear about their impatience. We saw that last night...but the most important thing is that the designs are complete, the contractors are on the job and in the not-too-distant future, there will be a new smooth connection between Manzanilla and Mayaro. Problem solved,” he told the audience.
Rowley last month apologised for the poor state of secondary roads in the country at a Conversation with the Prime Minister event in Palo Seco.
On another topic, Rowley said Jack Warner is seeking sanctuary from extradition by supporting the United National Congress (UNC).
Rowley was responding to a question from Aisha Ali, from Sangre Grande Northwest, who asked, with reference to Warner joining with the UNC for the local government election, whether someone “with extradition charges” is allowed to be in politics.
The Prime Minister said: “Let us not be troubled by the resurrection of Jack Warner. All that you are seeing there in this shocking reversal of positions between Mr Warner, the UNC, the leader of the UNC and so on, that boils down to one simple thing: Jack Warner has some serious extradition difficulties. He wants to be with people who will make a deal that he will not be extradited (to the United States to face charges). So from the time he is able to make that deal, Section 35 you could call it, cause you know what Section 34 was—Kamla Persad-Bissessar using the Parliament, leading as prime minister a Cabinet to proclaim a law. In fact, proclaiming a clause in law in the dead of night so that people who had extradition problems would escape the court in America.
“Jack Warner has the same problem. So who do you expect him to run to? Who will strike a deal with him, shocking as it is, more than the people who have demonstrated that it is not beyond them to prevent people from going to court by offering them sanctuary from extradition? They have done it before and what you are seeing there is them attempting to do it again. My advice to you is to ignore Jack Warner but keep your eye on the UNC that is prepared to make that kind of deal,” he said.
Money for corporations
The Prime Minister also gave an undertaking that the local government corporations would not be starved for funds.
He said the corporations would collect land and building taxes and if there were any shortfall it would be met from the allocation from the Ministry of Finance in the national budget.
“You are getting the Central Government taxes, you would not be hand-to-mouth on any day where if there is a pothole, or if there is a (playing) field to be cut or any other immediate small works to be done, that you will not be able to do it. You will be able to do it on an ongoing basis and that alone should give you the picture of how the local government authority in the new arrangement would be better off than the last one that is going out of office,” Rowley stated.
He said what the Government was proposing was not just local government reform, it was local government transformation.
He said the UNC was opposed to this transformation.