A Sunday Express investigation detailing the horrific abuse and mistreatment of children described in a report produced 25 years ago, has so angered Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that he has called upon the Commissioner of Police to act immediately.
In a statement, Rowley said “Through the local media, I am now discovering that there was/is a Sabga Report produced by investigators who inspected and collected information from nine children’s homes and described some of the most awful conditions and treatment meted out by person/s associated with child care and custody at the nation’s care centres.
I am shocked, scandalized and angry as a result of what I have read in the local media where some of our worst suspicions appear to have been long confirmed and known perpetrators have been protected and aided by persons and institutions known and unknown.”
The Express publication related to the findings of a Task Force, established in January 1997 to assess the overall system of healthcare provided by this country’s children’s homes and institutions.
The Task Force found, among others atrocities, a nun who committed unholy acts against children, as well as instances of racism, religious persecution.
In an interview with the Sunday Express on May 5, a former member of the task force, who requested not being identified by name, said the 1997 commissioned report was “heavily sanitised and never laid in Parliament. It was treated as a big secret...
“We were advised that a copy be sent to the then-Social Development Minister and told to destroy the copies we had. Several high-profile persons were implicated when we conducted interviews, including nuns and businessmen. Racism was also uncovered at some of these homes. It was toxic. The homes were failing their charges and financial impropriety was rampant,” the former task force member said.
In addition, complaints and recommendations were made to then-Archbishop Anthony Pantin over the conduct of nuns at both the St Jude’s and St Michael’s homes, but Pantin indicated he was not in any position to reprimand, the former member said.”
In a statement today, Rowley said: “The public will recall that I have always paid special attention to Homes for Children. This I did out of my abiding concern for those and all unfortunate children at all locations, children who are orphans or wards of the state and who depend on the state and the wider society to take responsibility for their care, guidance and upbringing.
As Prime Minister I established the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister and operationalised the Children’s Authority, expanding its scope through setting up regional assessment centres and administrative offices in South, Central, Sangre Grande and Tobago, alongside the Head Office in Port of Spain. To provide better professional care and attention facilities were increased from 3 to 13 and we doubled the staff. Expenditure increased from $30 million to $88 million.
All this time I and my Government were totally unaware of the contents of a Sabga Report which is now being serialised in the media.
I indicated to Parliament, recently, that this Government had established a Committee to enquire into our concerns about reports of abuses and other shortcomings in this national effort of caring for these children.
The expert committee did its work with dispatch and submitted its findings to the Government in late December 2021. By April of 2022 the unabridged report of this exercise was laid in Parliament for public information.
I am now advised that this Committee sought diligently to get access to a Sabga Report but even their best effort could not provide them with a copy from any source.”
Rowley stated: “I am today publicly calling on the Commissioner of Police to take immediate steps to find this Sabga Report and the evidence of all those who were aware of this frightening situation and take all necessary action against all who have been implicated in or with these very shocking revelations as published. The national population is understandably angered by what appears to be facts where persons could have been identified as mistreating minors in their care, even committing heinous crimes against these unfortunate children and such persons instead of being prosecuted to the full extent of the law have enjoyed secrecy and protection of others.”