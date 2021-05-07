Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today slammed what he termed the foolish response of some members of the population in ignoring the call to avoid congregating, despite the repeated urgings for persons to adhere to the Public Health Regulations, as a means of staving off the current spike in Covid-19 infections.
“Today, I want to express my personal and official disappointment in the response of the national community, even after we have been on this since mid-March, pointing that there’s something that could come if we didn’t do certain things. Something that will come, then we started seeing the realities of it in small doses.”
Rowley, who was speaking at a press conference held at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain, further said: “But let me just say this about the disappointment I expressed. For God’s sake, there is only one way to tell you that this is so. If I tell you anything else, that is either going to be inappropriate, incorrect, untrue, irrelevant.
“We have been trying to share all the shareable information, as a matter of fact, what we have been living with is every time we take a suite of decisions, that this package of decision if followed, will cause us to be in a certain kind of position."
He said however, a large number of people decide that their reaction to that is to seek exemption from it by looking to be left out officially or illegally, or just crazily wanting to get away from it if only to show that they can do it, or that they are not sufficiently sensible to know that if they do that, they along with their friends and neighbours will eventually form a big enough group in the population that undermines what the Government is doing.
“We have been monitoring our communities, especially our urban or semi-urban communities. We have been monitoring our response. It is impossible to assign a police officer to every citizen. We have 1.375 million people in this country. We have on any given hour of the day between five and seven thousand policemen in the country. It’s impossible to police every person so don’t ask for that, it’s not available. Also, even if it was available, it is not feasible to handcuff everybody who has infringed the law here and there, because you would end up with no place to put them and no courthouse to try them, so it is not feasible to go down that road. The road we have to go down if we want to escape is that we want a high level of cooperation because this is a matter for the individuals.
“I woke up this morning holding back my own tears for that family where father and son in the same household, within hours, would have passed. Ladies and gentlemen these are not numbers. These are people in families who are bearing that. The fact that nobody in your family has died is not an excuse to play the fool. And if we have to wait until it happens to us to respond to protect us, well then all would be lost. And it is my job to make sure that all is not lost."
The PM knocked the call for confirmation of Covid-19 deaths by one citizen.
“Imagine today reading a citizen saying, ‘we only getting information but we want to see the dead people in the hospital to be convinced there’s Covid and it’s causing deaths. You serious? I’m trying to avoid you seeing enough dead people in our hospital, but I have something to show you. Go and look at other countries that lost control of their management of Covid and see what that situation has produced. I don’t know that we’re disconnected from the pain and suffering that is taking place in India today. Our Commonwealth sister, our connection by virtue of our diasporic connections.”
He also pointed to the spread of the virus in Brazil and the country’s close proximity to South America.
“And I want to remind the people of Trinidad and Tobago, those of you who are obsessed with this border, border story. There are two Caricom countries that are in close physical contact with Brazil, and those borders and those populations, they don’t have fences. They don’t even have security guards or military guards in some instances. There’s a freedom of movement in South America that Trinidad and Tobago cannot eliminate or disregard. And that freedom of movement, legal or illegally, comes all the way from Tierra del Fuego right into Port of Spain because we’re only seven miles from Venezuela. We’re part of the South American geography, so when there’s a pandemic we have to see ourselves exposed, and we are exposed. And not only exposed but seriously threatened.
“What we’ve been doing is taking certain interventions, expecting them to be observed, and bringing us a pullback from the threat that is in front of us. It appears as though calling on the population to do certain things has stimulated a certain kind of opposite response. Instead of responding in the way we are to respond to roll back the threat, in the last few days it appears as though people have taken this to mean that the Carnival that we lost in February, we’re going to take it now. And what has been the result of that? As things go more difficult, become more dangerous, it becomes even closer and closer to the reality of a loss of control,” Rowley noted.
Stating that the country has not yet lost control of the virus fight, Rowley added that if we do not tighten the grip on what we know has to be done, we will lose the grip on managing the level of infection in the country, but the Government is not prepared to allow that to happen.
“I’m amazed at how many people are taking the position, yes we know this has to be done, in fact more should be done, but can I be excused from it please.
“We have been trying to be as firm as we can be with the protocols, given first priority to the preservation of life, but right next to that, acknowledging that we need to preserve some livelihood.”
The PM said he pleads not guilty to not taking the population on board with the fight against the virus.
“We have been talking to the population. The only thing we have not been giving you is patients’ names and who infected the. Everything else we have shared with you. And therefore, there is no more details to come in term of additional category of data.
“What is coming now is enough to tell us that we are in a worrisome place, and that is, our level of infection, the rate of infection, is much too high, and it will have a certain consequence. Unfortunately, those consequences would now have further negative impact on the economy, because what we are required to now is further close, further closures are required. And of course continued enforcement, hoping to be rescued from this situation by a dramatic turn in the behavior of the population.
“And for those who want to see the bodies, be careful what you wish for. You might not like what you would see, because the person you may have infected and kill, might be right inside your own home.
“And for those who believe that in this pandemic what is an essential is something that has the effect of exposing yourself to infection unnecessarily or infecting other people, I don’t know if that’s what you’re saying to me.”
He said the fundamental of the country’s response remains that they want to reduce the amount of people who are interacting with other people, and they want to restrict the amount of people on the move in the country.
“So except for the absolute essentials of requirement to get food and water and electricity and pharmaceuticals and so on, and to keep the kind of livelihood to pay some of those bills, the rest of this country is to batten down for the next two weeks,” Rowley said.