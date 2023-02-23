DON’T link me with Watson Duke.
This was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s response to former United National Congress MP Ramona Ramdial.
The Prime Minister took offence at Ramdial’s attempt to put him in the same boat as PDP leader Watson Duke and former prime minister Basdeo Panday who were both embroiled in sex scandals.
Ramdial, in her column in the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian newspaper headlined “Sex, Lies and Politricks”, commented on the PDP’s internal conflict involving Duke and his former deputy political leader Kezel Jackson, saying: “In Trinbago, we have had more than our fair share of political scandals, many sex-related. Such allegations have been levelled at PM Rowley and former PMs Panday and Persad-Bissessar,” Ramdial stated in the article.
She also cited Darryl Smith, Anil Roberts, Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh and Chandresh Sharma.
In a post on his Facebook page, headlined “Undisputed Facts Only, No Revision Please”, Rowley asked Ramdial to state “what sex scandal do you know me to have been associated with”.
“If you are talking about the UNC allegation of rape against me and my father then, you as a woman, who took part in that disgraceful, lying travesty which stained our Parliament, should be making apologies and asking for forgiveness. I never played any victim. I ignored you all and the public who were so repulsed by the nastiness of the UNC (don’t forget that Vernella spoke with the full support of ALL the UNC members) and dealt decisively with you all,” he said.
Noting that Ramdial referred to the debate on the motion in March 2015 aimed at having him suspended from Parliament (which was passed), Rowley pointed out that it was during this debate that Vernella Alleyne Toppin made the claims of rape against both Rowley and his father.
“Incidentally, it was the first time in 100 years that any Commonwealth Government attempted to vote an Opposition Leader out of a democratic Parliament. The first time it failed because the Australian Speaker refused to allow that Government motion to be entertained. Unfortunately in Trinidad and Tobago, a UNC Speaker, Wade Mark, allowed it and shamefully you and all other UNC Members of Parliament voted to slander and expel the Opposition Leader,” Rowley stated in his post.
“The population redeemed the country’s virtue by booting the UNC out of office (in the 2015 elections).
Rowley added, “It is now being said by you that it was my victimhood that caused the PNM victory in 2015. How then do you explain the second victory in 2020?
“We of the PNM and the wider national community have a view that is quite different to that of UNC parliamentarians and columnists. You will not be allowed to continue the lie as you attempt to revise history in your favour,” the Prime Minister said.