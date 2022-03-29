Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has suggested that the United Kingdom ought to pay reparations for slavery.
At the time, Rowley was speaking during a Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration in La Horquetta on Monday night.
While addressing the crowd, he noted that Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, had stated that slavery was "abhorrent" and "never should have happened" while addressing persons during his recent trip to Jamaica.
“Recently, I was very pleased to hear Prince William say that he acknowledged that slavery was wrong and that the British government, the British people have some responsibility in that piece of unforgettable history. I was pleased to hear a member of the royal household in the United Kingdom say that but tonight I want to say to Prince William, having said that I believe you but I believe you more if you do what you must now do which is to offer some reparation to the people who were wronged in the way that you have acknowledged. It is not sufficient to say that I acknowledge it but not to seek to help those who are harmed by it,” Rowley said.
According to cnn.com, the statement by Prince William was made during a dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, in which the Duke of Cambridge echoed remarks made by his father Prince Charles in November denouncing slavery but stopped short of apologizing for his family's historic role in the slave trade.
"I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history," William said.
"I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit," Williams said.