Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will host a media conference at 2pm Monday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns.
The Prime Minister will be joined by the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and his team.
The Minister of National Security, the Hon Fitzgerald Hinds will also be in attendance.
When Rowley hosted a press conference last Thursday, he ordered a series of restrictions near to prevent the gathering and movement of large numbers of people in an attempt to slow the increase in Covid-19 cases.