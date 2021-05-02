keith__rowley_

 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley 

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will host a media conference at 2pm Monday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns.

The Prime Minister will be joined by the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and his team.

The Minister of National Security, the Hon Fitzgerald Hinds will also be in attendance.

When Rowley hosted a press conference last Thursday, he ordered a series of restrictions near to prevent the gathering and movement of large numbers of people in an attempt to slow the increase in Covid-19 cases.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T artist in running to design Windrush memorial

T&T artist in running to design Windrush memorial

A Trinidad and Tobago artist is among four others in the running to design the United Kingdom national Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station in London.

The Windrush Monument will be a permanent tribute to a generation of arrivals from the Caribbean to Britain – from the arrival of MV Empire Windrush in 1948 and in the decades that followed, the British High Commission in Port of Spain said in a statement.

PM urges: Obey the regulations

PM urges: Obey the regulations

It is a matter of survival in every sense of the word.

This was the message from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as he responded yesterday to the ­debate surrounding the authority of police to enforce Covid-19 regulations at private residences.

2 more Covid deaths

2 more Covid deaths

Two Covid-19 deaths were recorded on the first day of May, bringing the death toll from the virus to 171.

The Ministry of Health reported the new deaths yesterday. No further details were provided.

+3
Care or carelessness?

Care or carelessness?

The Children’s Autho­rity facility, from which five boys absconded in March, two of whom were killed days later, was the same centre at which a teenage boy hanged himself four years ago.

The Valsayn Child Support Centre is one of four children’s care facili­ties set up, run and controlled by the Children’s Authority.

The three other centres are located in East and South Trinidad and in Tobago.

On March 19, five boys ran away from the facility.

Deyalsingh slams crowds buying food

Deyalsingh slams crowds buying food

With restaurants ordered to close amid the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, street vendors have become the next best thing for those wanting to purchase a ready-made meal.

But Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he is disturbed by the crowds of people gathering to purchase food from roadside vendors.