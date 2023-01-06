Rowley - 'Let's meet on CoP' , Kamla - 'Nope'

Dr. Keith Rowley and Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will meet today to discuss the election of the 7th President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, when contacted by the Express, confirmed that Rowley invited her and two Opposition members to have discussions on the Presidential election.

A nominee must be submitted by Tuesday and the Electoral College will meet on January 20th to elect the President.

The former Prime Minister was asked to bring two persons to the meeting and it was decided that Opposition Senate bench leader, Wade Mark and Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Representatives, David Lee will attend.

Both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament are required to vote in the Electoral College.

Persad-Bissessar told the Express that the Opposition met in caucus with its Parliamentary colleagues and National Executive and have decided to go into the meeting with an “open mind” to hear the Government’s proposals for the Presidential candidate.

She pointed out that on the last occasion the Opposition UNC supported the historic election of Paula-Mae Weekes as President.

The Opposition also created history in moving impeachment proceedings against the President with respect to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) scandal which saw the ousting of Gary Griffith as Police Commissioner.

Persad-Bissessar said at this time Trinidad and Tobago is facing a “dire crisis” with unprecedented criminality, widespread poverty and social marginalisation.

“We look forward to the Government presenting a candidate who is capable of engendering hope, compassion and empathy in rebuilding confidence in the highest office,” she said.

“Further, a decision was taken to advise the Government that the Opposition would strenuously resist any attempt to impose any openly partisan candidate,” she added.

The Opposition team, she said, would also use this opportunity to impress upon the Prime Minister and his team that the person elevated to this “exalted office” must be a person “of impeccable character, appropriate professional experience, sound judgement, statesmanship and bi-partisanship,”.

Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition will further implore the Government to advance a consensus candidate who would aptly encompass all these qualities and who can represent the diverse interests of Trinidad and Tobago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley: He told us stories about ourselves

Rowley: He told us stories about ourselves

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley penned this tribute which was published in the funeral programme for calypso legend Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste).

It was read by Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, who represented the prime minister at the funeral yesterday, as he was unable to attend. The prime minister, on his Facebook page, said he had to attend the funeral service of a relative in Tobago.

Police kill two in Mt D’or

Police kill two in Mt D’or

TWO men were shot and killed by police officers in Mt D’or, Champs Fleurs, yesterday and their relatives have given two completely different reactions to their deaths—with one mother saying her son “had it coming”.

According to police reports, around 4.30 a.m. officers of the North Central Division Task Force (both east and west), Tunapuna and St Joseph CID and the K9 Unit entered the Spring Valley area, off Mt D’or Road.

Family ‘distraught’ over autopsy delay

Family ‘distraught’ over autopsy delay

IT has been more than two weeks since the death of mother of seven Sandy Mohammed, and her family continues to wait, in grief and frustration, to know how she died.

The family were led to believe the autopsy would have been conducted on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, but after waiting for hours on the compound they were told to return today.

No one questioned Christopher Boodram

No one questioned Christopher Boodram

PARIA’S Health and Safety Executive (HSE) coordinator Paul Yearwood admitted yesterday that although lone diving survivor Christopher Boodram was in the pipeline for nearly three hours, no one asked him about the conditions which would have been crucial for any rescue operation.

FAREWELL FIT FOR A KING

FAREWELL FIT FOR A KING

A golden crown on a lavish heart-shaped wreath of anthuriums and ferns adorned the coffin of the late calypso great Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), who was dressed in black and gold for his final farewell in his hometown of San Fernando yesterday.

Thousands lined the streets for the funeral procession, and revelled in the celebration of the life and musical ambassadorship of Stalin.

The five-time Calypso Monarch and 1999 Calypso King of the World died on December 28, at age 81.

Recommended for you