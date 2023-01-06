Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will meet today to discuss the election of the 7th President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, when contacted by the Express, confirmed that Rowley invited her and two Opposition members to have discussions on the Presidential election.
A nominee must be submitted by Tuesday and the Electoral College will meet on January 20th to elect the President.
The former Prime Minister was asked to bring two persons to the meeting and it was decided that Opposition Senate bench leader, Wade Mark and Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Representatives, David Lee will attend.
Both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament are required to vote in the Electoral College.
Persad-Bissessar told the Express that the Opposition met in caucus with its Parliamentary colleagues and National Executive and have decided to go into the meeting with an “open mind” to hear the Government’s proposals for the Presidential candidate.
She pointed out that on the last occasion the Opposition UNC supported the historic election of Paula-Mae Weekes as President.
The Opposition also created history in moving impeachment proceedings against the President with respect to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) scandal which saw the ousting of Gary Griffith as Police Commissioner.
Persad-Bissessar said at this time Trinidad and Tobago is facing a “dire crisis” with unprecedented criminality, widespread poverty and social marginalisation.
“We look forward to the Government presenting a candidate who is capable of engendering hope, compassion and empathy in rebuilding confidence in the highest office,” she said.
“Further, a decision was taken to advise the Government that the Opposition would strenuously resist any attempt to impose any openly partisan candidate,” she added.
The Opposition team, she said, would also use this opportunity to impress upon the Prime Minister and his team that the person elevated to this “exalted office” must be a person “of impeccable character, appropriate professional experience, sound judgement, statesmanship and bi-partisanship,”.
Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition will further implore the Government to advance a consensus candidate who would aptly encompass all these qualities and who can represent the diverse interests of Trinidad and Tobago.