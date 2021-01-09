The overnight medical tests done on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the West Shore Private Hospital has led doctors to order a coronary angiogram.
An angiogram can help diagnose a stroke, aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, tumor, clots, and arterial stenosis.
A coronary angiogram is a procedure that uses X-ray imaging to see the heart's blood vessels, to determine if there's a restriction in blood flow going to the heart.
Based on what is found, there may be an immediate medical intervention in the form of an angioplasty procedure.
It involves inserting a short wire-mesh tube, called a stent, into the affected artery or arteries. The stent is left in place permanently to allow blood to flow more freely.
The Prime Minister was brought into the hospital by his security detail at around 5p.m Friday after experiencing "discomfort", according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.
Tests were ordered and he was kept for observation overnight.
At 10.23a.m. today, the Office of the Prime Minister issued the following statement:
Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley, had a comfortable night and will have medical tests conducted this morning.
We thank all of those well-wishers sending messages to, and prayers for, the Honourable Prime Minister at this time.
An angiogram is a diagnostic test that uses x-rays to take pictures of your blood vessels. A long flexible catheter is inserted through the blood stream to deliver dye into the arteries making them visible on the x-ray.
Why it's done (Source:Mayo Clinic)
Your doctor may recommend that you have a coronary angiogram if you have:
Symptoms of coronary artery disease, such as chest pain (angina)
Pain in your chest, jaw, neck or arm that can't be explained by other tests
New or increasing chest pain (unstable angina)
A heart defect you were born with (congenital heart disease)
Abnormal results on a noninvasive heart stress test
Other blood vessel problems or a chest injury
A heart valve problem that requires surgery
Because there's a small risk of complications, angiograms aren't usually done until after noninvasive heart tests have been performed, such as an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram or a stress test.
In some cases, coronary angiograms are performed on an emergency basis. More commonly, though, they're scheduled in advance, giving you time to prepare.