west shore

The West Shore Medical Hospital in Cocorite on Saturday.Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank.

The overnight medical tests done on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the West Shore Private Hospital has led doctors to order a coronary angiogram.

An angiogram can help diagnose a stroke, aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, tumor, clots, and arterial stenosis.

A coronary angiogram is a procedure that uses X-ray imaging to see the heart's blood vessels, to determine if there's a restriction in blood flow going to the heart.

Based on what is found, there may be an immediate medical intervention in the form of an angioplasty procedure.

It involves inserting a short wire-mesh tube, called a stent, into the affected artery or arteries. The stent is left in place permanently to allow blood to flow more freely.

The Prime Minister was brought into the hospital by his security detail at around 5p.m Friday after experiencing "discomfort", according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Tests were ordered and he was kept for observation overnight.

At 4.p.m. today, the Office of the Prime Minister issued the following statement:

Update on the Prime Minister’s Medical Care

The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to advise that the Honourable Prime Minister is resting comfortably and under the care of his doctors and medical team.

The Prime Minister underwent an angiogram and a subsequent angioplasty which went well.

In accordance with normal medical procedure the Prime Minister will be kept for further observation overnight.

We thank all well-wishers for their prayers and messages.

We look forward to the Prime Minister being discharged and will continue to provide updates on his well-being.

An angiogram is a diagnostic test that uses x-rays to take pictures of your blood vessels. A long flexible catheter is inserted through the blood stream to deliver dye into the arteries making them visible on the x-ray.

Why it's done (Source:Mayo Clinic)

Your doctor may recommend that you have a coronary angiogram if you have:

Symptoms of coronary artery disease, such as chest pain (angina)

Pain in your chest, jaw, neck or arm that can't be explained by other tests

New or increasing chest pain (unstable angina)

A heart defect you were born with (congenital heart disease)

Abnormal results on a noninvasive heart stress test

Other blood vessel problems or a chest injury

A heart valve problem that requires surgery

Because there's a small risk of complications, angiograms aren't usually done until after noninvasive heart tests have been performed, such as an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram or a stress test.

In some cases, coronary angiograms are performed on an emergency basis. More commonly, though, they're scheduled in advance, giving you time to prepare.

Update on the Prime Minister’s Medical Care

 

 

The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to advise that the Honourable Prime Minister is resting comfortably and under the care of his doctors and medical team.

 

The Prime Minister underwent an angiogram and a subsequent angioplasty which went well.

 

In accordance with normal medical procedure the Prime Minister will be kept for further observation overnight.

 

We thank all well-wishers for their prayers and messages.

 

We look forward to the Prime Minister being discharged and will continue to provide updates on his well-being.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
A MATTER OF THE HEART

A MATTER OF THE HEART

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spent another night at the West Shore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite after undergoing a heart procedure.

He was kept for observation after undergoing an angiogram and angioplasty.

It was the second night at the medical facility for the 71-year-old Prime Minister.

He was resting comfortably after the procedure and is under the care of his doctors and medical team, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement.

+2
Why the helicopter did not fly

Why the helicopter did not fly

Former head of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Ramesh Lutchmedial says the Sikorsky S76D helicopter did not have the relevant certification to be flown in this country and therefore had to remain grounded.

Contacted by the Sunday Express on January 4 and asked why the helicopter leased by the previous government never took to the skies, he said it “was never registered in the State Registry to the best of my knowledge”.

Detective Darwin, and the Daniel Decree

Detective Darwin, and the Daniel Decree

The Democratic Party last Wednesday gained control of all arms of the US government, giving the President the power to pursue an agenda that gives hope to an estimated 12 to 18 million undocumented immigrants there.

+2
Tewarie: Big $$ and migrant headache

Tewarie: Big $$ and migrant headache

There could be an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 Venezuelans living in Trinidad and Tobago by the end of 2021.

And this could make for a complex and difficult situation affecting the local economy.

This is according to several experts speaking on Friday at a virtual seminar on the “Impact of the Venezuelan Migrant Situation on the Trinidad and Tobago Economy” hosted by the Trade and Economic Development Unit of The University of the West Indies (The UWI).