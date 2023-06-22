Contrary to statements made by Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, the THA Executive Council did implement the plan to hire people to do propaganda work using public funds, according to People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago council leader Ancil Dennis.
Dennis said Augustine was seeking to give the impression that only the personal staff of the THA secretaries were being used for propaganda work.
Speaking at a PNM meeting in Calder Hall, Tobago, on Monday evening, Dennis said the last THA election was held on December 6, 2021 and within two weeks to one month all personal staff were hired.
However, he said, the conversation in “audiogate”, a leaked recording with Augustine and another person discussing THA “propaganda”, took place between the middle to the end of 2022.
“So if you were discussing hiring people to do propaganda at that time, it could not have been your personal staff because all of them were hired by then,” Dennis said.
Dennis said he wanted to bring to the attention of the people of Tobago a document, dated August 3, 2022, which was a memo to the chief administrator who was being informed that the Executive Council had agreed to the creation of seven additional positions, called executive officers.
Noting that in the audio in “audiogate”, one of the persons being discussed was a “Shenelle”, Dennis said one of those hired as an executive officer was “Shenelle Felix”.
Dennis then produced a High Court document in which Felix is the plaintiff and Augustine the defendant. He said there was a judgement summons dated August 15, 2022. He said the amount of the judgement was initially $42,632.04 plus interest.
Dennis said he wanted to ask Augustine several questions: What was the nature of the court matter involving Shenelle Felix and himself; Was it settled; Did Augustine pay the $42,632; Was the matter dropped; And was the dropping of the matter a quid pro quo for this job given to Felix.
Dennis said he would appreciate it if the answer is given within 24 days. He said Felix was employed on a short-term basis in May 2022 and then came into further employment with the seven executive officers.
Her appointment was not only approved in November 2022, but was backdated to July 13, 2022 to last a period of three years to July 12, 2025, at a salary of $13,833; housing allowance of $2,000 and telephone allowance of $400.
“That is the payment for going on Facebook and posting propaganda,” Dennis said.
Dennis said when Augustine was caught via “audiogate” using public funds inappropriately, he sought to say that the PNM did it too.
“Misery loves company and he wants to include the PNM in their foolishness. But I want to give PNM members and Tobago the assurance that no PNM administration in the past has or in the future will engage in that kind of nonsense,” he said.
Morris: $165 million to contractors outside Tobago
THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said the Augustine-led THA paid $165 million on four projects, all given to contractors outside of Tobago.
By contrast, the previous THA, led by the PNM, paid $200 million on 80 projects, using Tobago contractors, Tobago workers and Tobago hardware stores.
He said the contractors coming from outside of Tobago were bringing their own equipment and workers.
Morris said one of the four projects was a road to Pigeon Point for which the contract was given to Innovative Roofing and Construction Solutions. In this $54 million contract the THA accepted the company’s bid in which bitumen was priced at $2,700 per ton.
He said Augustine had complained that the previous (PNM-led) THA administration had accepted bids in which it was paying what he labelled as an inflated price for bitumen at $1,400 per ton.
“But his administration was prepared to accept a bid with twice the cost... If what you’re saying is that the previous price was inflated and corrupt, then it means what you are doing is corruption squared,” Morris stated.
He said under the previous Assembly the project would have cost $36 million.
“Where is that money going and who is sharing in the spoils of that?” he asked.
He said a road at Dutch Fort cost $19 million, but the work was assessed by a quantity surveyor to be worth $7 million.
Morris said the five contractors who received the $165 million in contracts were not on the list of contractors properly registered with the THA.