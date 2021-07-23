Several PNM council members have called on the Political leader of the UNC, Kamla Persad Bissessar, Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC), Councillor Anil Juteram, and UNC council members of the (SGRC) to demand a swift resignation of UNC Councillor for Cumuto/Tamana Anil Maharaj.
It comes just days after Maharaj resigned as chairman of the Finance, Planning, and Allocation of Resources Committee of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
However, he has not resigned as councillor for the area.
PNM council members see the move as an inadequate attempt to pacify the people of the Sangre Grande region.
PNM council members Councillor Martin Rondon, Councillor Simone Gill-Joseph, Councillor Paul Mongolas, Alderman Danielle Marshall-Piper, and Alderman Ronny Lochan, via a press release on Friday, repeated the call for Maharaj to resign.
Members said, "Having been charged with Misbehaviour in Public Office, a charge that directly correlates to his position as Councillor at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, the PNM members make a vociferous call for the immediate resignation of Councillor Anil Maharaj."
"We take this opportunity to remind the public about the resignations of former ministers, Mr Eric Williams and Mr Franklin Khan, as they were both challenged by the United National Congress (UNC) to resign, alongside the continued spread of misinformation about their conduct. Once charged, both members did the honourable and decent by demitting office until their names were cleared," PNM council members said.
However, they noted a former UNC Chairman of the Rio Claro Regional Corporation was arrested and charged with bribery but was allowed to continue his term in office whilst on bail.
"The people of Sangre Grande vehemently denounce this precedent that has been set by the Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and the PNM Members of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation outright reject it."
PNM council members highlighted that as a sitting councillor Maharaj still holds voting powers in each committee, including that of the Finance, Planning, and Allocation of Resources Meeting therefore, it is unacceptable that Mr. Maharaj continues to act in this position with the opportunity to engage in sensitive matters.
"Contrary to what the UNC wants the country to believe, this is not 'meddling in UNC's internal affairs" as stated by their representative. We, as PNM members of Council, are fighting for the sanctity of our burgesses and to uphold the integrity of our Corporation's dignified Chamber, and we do so without fear or favour," PNM council members said.