United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has responded to a social media post showing a cheque for $550,000 issued to her, saying it was an attempt by the People’s National Movement (PNM) to tarnish her name.
The photograph showed a First Citizens (High and Penitence St branch) cheque paid to K. Persad Bissessar for the same amount of money on a Republic Bank, Long Circular Mall branch, cheque to former United National Congress (UNC) youth arm chairman Kaveesh Siewdial from Lennard’s Hardware and Construction Ltd of Woodbrook.
The cheque to Siewdial was however real, but he has since denied receiving any cheque or bribe to cross the floor from UNC to PNM. The sender, Ian Lennard, admitted issuing the cheque as payment to Siewdial to influence the payment of money owed to him (Lennard) by the Government.
Speaking at the UNC Monday Night Report in Couva, Persad-Bissessar said the cheque bearing her name was fake and embarrassing to the PNM.
“A (PNM MP) jokingly asked me if one of the fake cheques the PNM is circulating was how much the PNM offered to me for the UNC to take back Kaveesh from the PNM. I told him to increase the offer. They want to pay us now to take back the defectors,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar has also called for a police investigation into allegations of bribes being offered to Siewdial to cross over to the PNM.
And the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service should be equally speedy in its investigation to the audio tape enquiry in Tobago, she said.
Rotting fish
Persad-Bissessar said she was aware that bribes were being paid by the PNM to attract former UNC members.
“The fish is rotting from the head, and tonight I call upon the police and the DPP to launch an immediate investigation into this criminal conspiracy, bribery and corruption scandal. You must connect the dots and let the picture of the PNM puppet masters who are behind this grand political scheme to buy Judas to use them as their bagmen reveal itself,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said it was clear the former UNC councillors who resigned to join the PNM did not leave on their own.
“The PNM has done us a favour by bribing, exposing and embracing these Judases. One by one, they stepped out of the political shadows and the party has purged itself of their disloyalty,” she said.
She said money for bribes was also being facilitated through contractors working on Government projects.
“Contractors are fed up of the extortion by the PNM and are just desperate to get paid. They have been coming to us asking for help to expose this extortion,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said she was curious to find out what promises and positions were offered to Siewdial.
“What promises did the PNM make to other defectors when they also collected their bribes?” she asked, and called on Government Minister Kazim Hosein to state his role in the matter.
“I am sure you are wondering how much the other defectors collected. I am sure you are asking what was offered to Judas (Marcus) Girdharie?” she said.