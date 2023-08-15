Sheldon “Fish” Garcia, who in May crossed the floor from the United National Congress (UNC) to the People’s National Movement (PNM), said yesterday he was “very confident” of being re-elected, this time under a PNM banner.
When he won the local government by-election in 2021, Garcia became the only UNC councillor in the borough of Arima.
Speaking to the media outside Arima New Government Primary just after 9 a.m., he said: “I’m just waiting for this afternoon when the ballots are counted and it’s celebration time. Let’s do this!”
Garcia said support over the past few months had been overwhelming.
“Everybody is supporting my return back home. You know you will get the haters who will hate, but overall, the response was very encouraging,” he said.
UNC candidate for Arima West/O’Meara Ryan Diaz was out to vote at 6.45 a.m. at Malabar RC School.
“The process ran fairly smoothly. I was the fourth person in line at that time,” he said.
He said while he tried not to be “overconfident” of winning, feedback from the ground had been positive.
“Because the people are crying out for change. Many have expressed their dissatisfaction with the PNM,” he said in an interview with the Express.
“I look forward to serving the people. There is a lot of work to be done. The people who know me know that I am very hard-working and will do all that I can to make Arima West/O’Meara a better place for generations to come.
“My family and I are well-known in Arima for decades and this was a plus for me,” added Diaz, whose family owns and operates flag-making company Bakers Flags and Emblems in Arima.
Confident contenders
Meanwhile, voting got off to a customary slow start in the Arima Borough Corporation yesterday.
Of the more than 36,000 people registered to vote in the PNM stronghold, only a handful turned out when polls opened at 6 a.m.
According to Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire, between 6-8 a.m., there was a 22 per cent voter turnout in the seven electoral districts of Arima Central, Arima North-East, Arima West/O’Meara, Calvary, Malabar North, Malabar South and Tumpuna.
He said this was expected to increase by afternoon to at least 28 per cent.
Casimire was the ninth person to vote at Arima Central Government School at 6.45 a.m.
The elderly were predominantly among the early voters at the Malabar Secondary School polling station.
Pensioner Paulette Charles, who is differently abled, described the voting process as smooth and easy.
Speaking to the Express after voting at the school, Malabar South PNM incumbent Joycelyn Worrel said she was confident of victory.
Worrel’s only opponent in the election race was National Transformation Alliance (NTA) candidate Joel Fernandez.
“Since I assumed office, I have been on the ground 24/7 and the feedback on the ground has been amazing. I am certain that I will have an overwhelming victory,” she declared.
PNM candidate for Tumpuna Jovan Robert was similarly optimistic.
“I’m very confident of winning because we put a lot of work into this campaign and also the PNM has been very good to Arima, so we expect victory in Tumpuna,” he said outside Malabar Secondary School.
Arima West/O’Meara PNM candidate Dave Maharaj, who was the 24th person to vote at the polling station, said there were no hiccups and he was in and out within minutes.
He too predicted his victory at the polls.
Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris Julian, who was on hand to offer support to the three candidates, said: “I’m confident about our candidates. We have a good group of candidates and I think the PNM had a good platform. I’m very passionate about local government reform and I think that we really need to go forward, so I’m looking forward to the very near future when it becomes a reality,” she told the Express.
First-time voter
As the afternoon progressed, voting picked up in the borough, despite brief, heavy showers.
Clad in black, an excited Ky-mani Pierre showed up on his own to vote at Malabar Secondary School around 2 p.m.
“This is my first time ever voting. I’ve always wanted to vote,” he said.
“I really wanted to do this on my own to get the experience, and I’m supporting the party I feel will best serve me as a young person,” he said.
Proudly displaying his stained finger as he exited the compound a few minutes later, he described the voting process as easy and quick and a nice experience.
There was a steady stream of voters at the Upper Malabar Community Centre by 4 p.m.
Among them was Franklin Moses, who opted to vote in the afternoon period as he was ill in the morning.
He said when he arrived before 4 p.m., there were about 30 to 35 voters in line.
“The process was excellent. It was very well organised. It was better than the last time. It had more friendly people and a lot of smiles,” Moses said.