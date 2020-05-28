People’s National Movement (PNM) supporters are querying the selection of former police inspector Michael Seales as the PNM candidate for Tabaquite.
They are saying he was not screened for the area but rather three other men faced the screening committee for Tabaquite last week Thursday. These three were told they will know today whether they were selected to represent the party in the upcoming general elections.
Seales, who was screened for Couva North also on Thursday, was on Monday announced as having been selected for the Tabaquite constituency.
One of the party’s stalwarts from Tabaquite on Monday said, “What is going on? If they knew they had someone for Tabaquite, why did they screen the three candidates? If they knew they had someone in mind, they should not have wasted the time of the three candidates.”
It was said that the candidates knew of the selection of the former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) via an on-line newspaper article.
PNM public relations officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing told the Express that it has occurred in the past where a candidate, although screened for one area has been selected to represent in another constituency. “It has happened in years gone by. Five years ago, we had candidates who screened for one area who have gone on to become MPs for a different area … It’s nothing strange.”
She added, “Mr Seales when he was screened for Couva North indicated that he was willing to serve the party. Tabaquite is sufficiently close to Couva North in our estimation and Mr Seales has an excellent national profile … The screening committee in its wisdom felt that Mr Seales would have been the best option to be placed in Tabaquite.”
She said, “The screening committee who are the decision makers for the prospective candidates, felt that Mr Seales was the best candidate to be placed in Tabaquite …. that the best chances to win the seat in Tabaquite would have been Mr Seales.”
Lezama-Lee Sing said on Monday that they were in the process of calling all the candidates who were screened and some may not have been reached before the newspaper article was published.